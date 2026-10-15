TIME Names Recor Medical's Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System One Of The Best Inventions Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palo Alto, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recor Medical, Inc. (“Recor”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., today announces that the ParadiseTM Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN) system has been recognized by TIME with a Best Inventions of 2026 award in the Medical and Healthcare category. The Paradise uRDN system is a device-based, minimally invasive procedure for patients with uncontrolled and resistant hypertension whose blood pressure cannot be properly managed with lifestyle changes and medication.

For more than 25 years, TIME has recognized innovations that are changing how people live, work and think about what's possible through its annual Best Inventions list. To compile this year's list of 300 extraordinary innovations, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

“Being named one of TIME's Best Inventions is a tremendous honor and a validation of our work to advance a new approach to treating uncontrolled hypertension,” said Helen Reeve-Stoffer, Chief Executive Officer of Recor Medical.“Hypertension, often called 'the Silent Killer,' remains one of healthcare's most pressing issues worldwide. If left untreated, it can lead to many serious cardiovascular issues, including heart attack and stroke. The Paradise uRDN system offers physicians a clinically proven option to provide meaningful and sustained blood pressure reductions to their patients who struggle to achieve control.”

About the Paradise uRDN System

The Paradise uRDN system is a novel ultrasound-based RDN technology designed to lower blood pressure by denervating the sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries, reducing the overactivity that can lead to hypertension. The Paradise uRDN system delivers two to three doses of 360-degree ultrasound energy - lasting seven seconds each - through the main renal arteries to the surrounding nerves. The Paradise catheter features the exclusive HydroCoolingTM system, which circulates sterile water through the balloon catheter during the procedure to help protect the renal artery wall.

The Paradise uRDN system is currently commercially available for patients in the U.S. having received FDA approval in November 2023. The Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system (Paradise system) is indicated to reduce blood pressure as an adjunctive treatment in hypertension patients in whom lifestyle modifications and antihypertensive medications do not adequately control blood pressure. Potential procedure-related adverse events including pain, vascular access site complications, and vasospasm are most common. Individual results may vary.

About Recor Medical, Inc.

Recor Medical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the management of treatment resistant hypertension through the ParadiseTM Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN). The Paradise uRDN system is FDA approved for sale in the United States, CE 2797 marked and approved in markets where the CE 2797 mark is accepted, per approved indications for use, and received regulatory approval in Japan. Clinical evidence for the Paradise uRDN system includes positive outcomes in three independent, randomized, sham-controlled studies in patients with mild-to-moderate and resistant hypertension. In addition, Recor is advancing real-world evidence generation through the Global Paradise System (“GPS”) Registry in the European Union and the UK, as well as the US GPS post-approval study in the United States.



About Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. engages in the global development and commercialization of medical devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. ( ), a global healthcare company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578).



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About the Paradise uRDN System

CONTACT: Helen Reeve-Stoffer Recor Medical +1 650 542 7700...