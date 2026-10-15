Symphony by Wix Integrates Link's Wallet for Agents, Built by Stripe, Enabling AI Agents to Make Payments on Behalf of Small Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Link's wallet for agents, Symphony's AI agents go from flagging what needs attention to handling it, keeping inventory stocked, bills paid, and deadlines met on the owner's behalf, with every purchase approved first

NEW YORK Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), today announced that Symphony by Wix, the standalone multi-agent system for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs, now connects to Link, Stripe's digital wallet. The integration allows Symphony's team of AI agents to make payments on the business owner's behalf, taking execution one step further. Symphony's agents already know how a business operates and work as a coordinated team across it, executing tasks and surfacing growth opportunities. With Link connected, they can now carry that work through to payments, so a task is finished rather than handed back to the owner.

Most AI tools for business stop at insight. They find the problem, draft the email, or flag the risk, and then hand the final step back to the owner. With Link connected, Symphony's agents can carry tasks through to payment, with business owners approving each purchase before it is made. For small business owners, that means stock is reordered before it runs out, invoices are paid before they fall overdue, and entry fees are covered before a deadline passes, none of it landing back on the owner's to-do list.

Every payment runs inside a system the owner controls. With Link's wallet for agents, buyers review and approve each spend request, while Stripe uses a secure payment token or one-time virtual card for the transaction. In practice, it can play out across the whole life of a business:



A new owner is setting up their business. Symphony identifies the required registration fees and pays them, so the business is registered before the first sale.

A candle shop's best-selling scent drops below five units. Symphony reorders from the usual supplier and pays overnight, so the owner wakes up to "reordered" rather than "almost out."

A supplier invoice lands on a Friday afternoon. Symphony confirms the amount matches the purchase order and pays it that day, instead of it sitting until the owner has a free hour.

A local farmer's market closes applications in three days. Symphony pays the entry fee right away, so the opportunity is secured rather than left on a list that expires. A customer leaves a two-star review over a late delivery. Symphony sends a complimentary gift card the same day to make good.

Symphony's agents never see the owner's underlying payment details, and each card is capped at the approved amount. Approval can be given within a 10-minute window from any device, by WhatsApp or SMS.

"Since launch, Symphony has been built to act on behalf of business owners, not just advise them," said Ronny Elkayam, COO of Wix. "Connecting Link is the last mile of that promise. An agent that can find an overdue invoice or an expiring grant deadline is useful. An agent that can get it paid, with the owner's approval and inside clear limits, is a teammate. That is the difference between knowing what to do and having it handled."

“People start businesses to solve problems and serve customers. Routine tasks like ordering supplies and paying bills take valuable time away from that work,” said Jay Shah, business lead for Link at Stripe.“With Link's wallet for agents, Symphony can handle more of those tasks, giving business owners more time to focus on what matters most to them."

The Link integration follows Symphony's August launch and extends the platform's expansion into the operational layer of how SMBs manage, automate, and grow. The connection is rolling out to Symphony users with a US-based Link account, with payments made in US dollars.

Find out more here.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix's vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room.

Media Relations Contact: ...

Attachment

Symphony by Wix Integrates Link's Wallet for Agents, Built by Stripe, Enabling AI Agents to Make Payments on Behalf of Small Businesses