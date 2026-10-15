TWN Flames Named Southern Idaho Food Truck Of The Year Buhl

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran-owned Buhl, Idaho food truck recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating.

BUHL, ID, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TWN Flames has been named Southern Idaho Food Truck of the Year Buhl by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the food truck's 4.9-stars. The Buhl, Idaho-based business received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

TWN Flames is a veteran-owned, husband-and-wife food brand serving what it calls flame-fed comfort food: bold flavors, generous portions and food that shows up hot. Owners James Hoben, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant, and Sydney Hoben, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class, met in the Army and built the truck after returning home and deciding the corporate path wasn't the right fit for their family. James leads the kitchen as the head chef, drawing on years in professional kitchens in Indiana and Hawaii. Sydney serves as the CEO, chef, writer and creative force behind the menu.

"We're grateful to every customer who has walked up to our window and taken the time to share their experience," said James Hoben, co-owner and head chef of TWN Flames. "We built this truck so our family could cook together and feed our community, and every plate carries a little of our story. This recognition belongs to the people who keep coming back, and it pushes us to keep every order bold, hot and made with care."

The TWN Flames menu changes often, but regulars include Orange Chicken, Gochujang Chicken and S.G.H. Chicken made with crispy tempura chicken over your choice of white or fried rice, a Banh Mi Bowl with crispy pork katsu and pickled daikon, The Side Piece sandwich with pork katsu, shredded cabbage, and katsu sauce over hand-cut twice-fried French fries.

Beyond regular service, TWN Flames offers catering for office lunches, family celebrations, weddings and community events. Groups can visit the truck, pick up a large group order, or book private food truck service with on-site cooking and a customized menu designed around the event.

Upcoming locations are posted on the TWN Flames website. The business can be reached at (208) 595-7404 or.... More information is available at .

For more information, email....

Media Contact

James Hoben

TWN Flames

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About TWN Flames

TWN Flames is a veteran-owned, husband-and-wife food truck based in Buhl, Idaho, founded by retired U.S. Army veterans James and Sydney Hoben. The truck serves bold, chef-driven comfort food and offers catering and private truck service for events of all sizes.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

James Hoben

TWN Flames

(208) 595-7404

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TWN Flames Named Southern Idaho Food Truck of the Year Buhl News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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