Executive Producer Tyrone Jackson

Executive Producer Tyrone Jackson

Publicists Veronica Ocasio and Kayla Simone

A New Era for Digital Entertainmet

- Executive Producer Tyrone Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot In Hollywood TV Announces Red Carpet Event Partnership with Sony Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 8, 2026 - Hot In Hollywood TV (HIHTV ), a digital media and streaming platform focused on urban entertainment, film, television, and celebrity culture, announces its red carpet event partnership with Sony Studios in Culver City.

Through this partnership, HIHTV will produce and host its own red carpet events, bringing together established stars, emerging talent, filmmakers, and entertainment industry professionals. The move marks an important step in HIHTV's growth as a company creating its own opportunities and expanding its presence in Hollywood.

“We're delighted to help bridge the gap between traditional media and the new wave of urban digital entertainment, and excited to work with Sony studios in the process” says Tyrone Jackson, founder, creator, and executive producer of HIHTV.

HIHTV represents a new generation of entertainment platforms connecting content, celebrity culture, and global audiences. Its original programming includes Urban Movie Review, After Midnight with Tyrone Jackson, and Chick Flicks, along with celebrity-focused channels featuring artists such as Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. By combining streaming content with event production and publicity, HIHTV is building a brand that reaches audiences both on-screen and beyond it.

“Our red carpet partnership with Sony indicates that there is indeed a new era afoot within the old Hollywood machine,” Jackson goes on to say“There is room for small companies like mine to flourish in the new entertainment ecosystem.”

Jackson is taking a business-minded approach to an industry in transition. Rather than relying on a single platform or revenue stream, he is developing connected ventures that support entertainment from multiple angles. Over the next 52 weeks, his digital enterprises plan to premiere and promote urban films featuring established talent, while expanding opportunities for filmmakers and artists to connect with audiences and build visibility.

Jackson's strategy extends to Hollywood Publicity and PR: HIHTV's new public relations division. Led by HIHTV's dynamic duo, Veronica Ocasio and Kayla Simone, Hollywood Publicity and PR helps artists, athletes, influencers, businesses, and brands strengthen their reputations, elevate their visibility, and expand their reach worldwide. The company develops customized publicity campaigns designed to connect clients with meaningful media opportunities and the audiences that matter to them. Through media exposure, brand development, media training, and digital strategy, Hollywood Publicity and PR aims to turn attention into credibility and help clients build lasting public profiles.

As entertainment continues to evolve, the companies that can connect these different parts of the industry may be best positioned to grow. HIHTV is building toward that future-creating its own platforms, cultivating partnerships, and expanding beyond traditional media coverage. For new digital creators, the goal is not simply to participate in Hollywood, but to become an active force in how entertainment is promoted, experienced, and discovered.

Shannon Wagner

Hot In Hollywood TV

+1 747-241-8505

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Hot In Hollywood TV Announces Red Carpet Event Partnership with Sony Studios News Provided By Hot In Hollywood TV October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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