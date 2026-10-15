FXC Intelligence Launches MCP Server Built On Amazon Web Services To Deliver Cross-Border Payments Intelligence

FXC Intelligence's and AWS' logos

FXC Intelligence has selected Amazon Web Services to build its MCP as it delivers market-leading insights for financial institutions in the payments landscape

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FXC Intelligence, the leading provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS ), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, to deliver its MCP (Model Context Protocol) and modernize its infrastructure as it delivers market-leading insights for financial institutions navigating the global payments landscape.

As a core component of its AI strategy, FXC Intelligence has adopted Amazon Bedrock to power advanced intelligence, research, and data capabilities across both fiat and digital asset markets. Leveraging AWS's AI and cloud capabilities, FXC Intelligence is transforming how the global payments industry accesses and interprets complex cross-border payments intelligence and transaction data.

As part of this strategy, FXC Intelligence has built agentic AI capabilities that make its intelligence directly accessible to customers' own AI agents. Over the next two years, FXC Intelligence plans to expand its Bedrock-powered capabilities, introducing advanced features such as automated regulatory monitoring and deeper AI-driven market intelligence.

With Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, FXC Intelligence's MCP server connects clients' AI tools directly to its global benchmarking and market intelligence datasets overlaid with its industry context layer, with dedicated agents for pricing, competitive analysis and go-to-market planning.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence, said:“We are delivering the next generation of AI-native intelligence infrastructure for cross-border payments across both fiat and digital assets combining our proprietary data with our deep industry knowledge to deliver a pioneering product to the market that banks, payment companies and the broader industry have been asking us for. AI is becoming fundamental to how organisations analyse markets, identify opportunities and make strategic decisions, and AWS has emerged as a clear leader in enabling that transformation at scale. We're excited to be working with AWS as we continue to pioneer the future of cross-border payments intelligence.”

Through rapid deployment of intelligent data extraction and summarisation, and natural-language querying of data across payments corridors FXC Intelligence is accelerating innovation across its product suite while maintaining the reliability, flexibility, security and scalability required by enterprise financial institution customers.

Mark Smith, Head of Payments for Financial Services at AWS, said:“AWS is committed to powering the next generation of AI-native fintechs that are making international payments more transparent, efficient, and accessible for businesses worldwide. As FXC Intelligence works to transform how the cross-border payments industry leverages data and intelligence across both traditional and digital asset ecosystems and develop innovative solutions for the global payments market, we are pleased to support their AI strategy through Amazon Bedrock.”

FXC Intelligence's market-leading insights enable customers to understand and act on opportunities in strategic growth segments, including driving efficiency in B2B cross-border payments and accelerating adoption in the stablecoin space.

ENDS

About FXC Intelligence

FXC Intelligence is the industry leader in cross-border payments data and intelligence. Our data is used by a number of international bodies, including the World Bank and the Financial Stability Board. The world's biggest banks, payments and big tech companies use our critical data to make vital decisions that shape their day-to-day operations, product development and strategy. Interested and want to find out more? Sign up to our newsletter here.

Kezia Johnson

FXC Intelligence

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FXC Intelligence Launches MCP Server Built on Amazon Web Services to Deliver Cross-Border Payments Intelligence News Provided By FXC Intelligence Limited October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.