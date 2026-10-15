FRITAIRE UNVEILS DELUXE, THE NEXT GENERATION OF ITS SELF-CLEANING GLASS AIR FRYER POPULAR ON TIKTOK

More power, more capacity and patented features, now in one next-generation air fryer with expanded cooking options

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fritaire has announced the launch of Fritaire Deluxe, the next generation of the brand's non-toxic glass air fryer. Building on the original Fritaire's popularity on TikTok for its self-cleaning glass bowl and transparent approach to healthy cooking, Fritaire Deluxe arrives this fall with a stronger 1500W heat vortex, a larger 6-liter glass bowl, a Halo Dial that runs all ten of its cooking presets, and additional features. Fritaire Deluxe will be available for pre-order October 15, 2026, shipping end of November in five new colorways: Panna Cotta, Truffle, Pistachio, Terracotta and Lychee Rose."Every other air fryer on the market asks you to trust a black box," says Founder and CEO Andreas Hansen. "We think that's backwards. Fritaire Deluxe keeps our mission in mind for clean cooking, only now with the promise of stronger power, undeniable ease, and the ultimate experience of cooking anything you want at home. That said, the whole point was always the glass. If you can't see it, you shouldn't have to trust it."Fritaire built its reputation as the first self-cleaning air fryer with a fully visible glass bowl, free of PTFE, PFAS and BPA in the food path. Fritaire Deluxe carries that same standard forward, now with more capacity and power behind it. The glass bowl slides out for easier prep and cleanup, and a magnetic Halo Guard shields the hot zone without ever blocking the view.The Mission Stays The SameSome things about Fritaire were never going to change. The idea that built the original product, cooking people can actually see and trust, carries over completely to Deluxe. It still cleans itself. It still cooks entirely behind glass, with nothing coated and nothing hidden, and its food-contact materials are still free of PTFE, PFAS and BPA. The rotisserie function that turns a full chicken, a pork loin or a skewer of kebabs to an even, crisp finish is still here too. It's the reason the brand exists in the first place, and Deluxe was built to protect it, not replace it. Deluxe also introduces several updates.What's New●20% more power at 1500W: The highest-powered air fryer in Fritaire's lineup, designed for faster preheating and more even crisping.●A bigger, slide-out glass bowl: Now 6 liters, big enough for a whole roast chicken, and it lifts straight off the base to go from oven to table to sink without ever leaving the glass.●Halo Dial: A single illuminated dial replaces the entire button grid. Turn it to choose from ten presets, press to start, and watch the ring glow through the cooking.●Halo Guard: A magnetic heat shield that locks onto the bowl in seconds and protects the hot zone without ever caging in the glass.●Rechargeable SpinDrive Motor: The rotisserie motor now charges over USB-C and runs up to eight hours on a single charge, eliminating the need to buy or replace batteries.●Double-Layer Air Stand: Two full cooking levels instead of one, so a main and a side finish together instead of one going cold while the other waits.●Trusted, non-toxic materials: The food-contact path remains free of PTFE, PFAS and BPA, with an all-glass bowl that keeps cooking fully visible.●Five new colorways: Panna Cotta, Truffle, Pistachio, Terracotta and Lychee Rose.Fritaire Deluxe retails for $269.99 (MSRP) and will be available starting late November 2026 at fritaire and select retail partners, such as Best Buy, Costco, Macy's, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Wayfair.To learn more, visit fritaire and connect on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Fritaire and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....

Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

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FRITAIRE UNVEILS DELUXE, THE NEXT GENERATION OF ITS SELF-CLEANING GLASS AIR FRYER POPULAR ON TIKTOK News Provided By Trent & Company, Inc. October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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