Jobnimbus Launches Enterprise Solutions For Multi-Location Roofing Operators

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JobNimbus Enterprise helps multi-location roofers standardize operations, see every branch from one login, and scale on software built for exterior trades.

- Bryan Oram, CRO of JobNimbusLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JobNimbus, #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors, announces the launch of JobNimbus Enterprise, a new tier built for multi-location operators running crews across multiple locations and markets.JobNimbus Enterprise adds account hierarchy with roll-up reporting, enterprise-grade AI-enabled analytics, integrated digital payments and homeowner financing, and dedicated implementation support from the Enterprise Professional Services team. Owners and operations leaders get a single view of every location, while each branch keeps the flexibility to run the way its market demands.The launch comes as roofing companies increasingly grow through acquisition and private equity investment, creating demand for industry-leading software that scales with them.Built for roofing at scale:As roofing operators grow, many are steered toward big-box field service software designed for other trades, or left with legacy systems that haven't kept pace with how modern contractors work. Both paths force roofers to bend their process around the software.JobNimbus takes the opposite approach. As the most customizable platform on the market, it's deliberately built to fit the precise needs of enterprise and multi-location businesses, because JobNimbus was built for roofing and home exteriors from day one.Roofing runs on its own rhythm: storm response, insurance claims, supplier orders, crews that move job sites daily, and homeowners who need financing options. JobNimbus Enterprise is purpose-built around those workflows, so operators can standardize what matters across every location and keep the flexibility each market needs.The result is consistency where it counts and flexibility where it matters, on a platform that already powers over 8,000 roofing and exterior businesses.What's included in JobNimbus Enterprise:-Dedicated implementation: A dedicated implementation specialist scopes data migration, configures workflows, brings locations online in sequence, and trains teams, with on-site onboarding available.-Account hierarchy and roll-up reporting: See every location from one login with Account Switcher, and roll performance up across branches, divisions, and markets for a true portfolio view.-Analytics Enterprise: Ask your data anything with Analytics AI, then go deeper with custom dashboard building, raw data access, and a dedicated JobNimbus analyst who builds reporting around how the business runs.-Financial system sync: Connect JobNimbus to the accounting systems enterprise teams already rely on, like QuickBooks, with NetSuite and Sage in beta.-Integrated supplier ordering: Order materials, check pricing, and track deliveries through integrations with ABC Supply, SRS Distribution, and QXO, directly in JobNimbus, so every location can manage material orders alongside the jobs they support.-Integrated payments and financing: Collect deposits and final payments directly in JobNimbus, and offer homeowner financing from estimate to invoice, giving every rep and location a consistent way to get jobs funded and paid.*Together, these capabilities replace a patchwork of disconnected tools with one connected platform, so leadership can get a real-time view of the entire business and every branch has the tools to execute."The biggest roofing companies in the country have been told that growing means moving to software built for some other trade," said Bryan Oram, CRO of JobNimbus. "Roofers deserve a platform that knows the trade and keeps up as they grow, from their first million in revenue to the next hundred million. JobNimbus is that platform. It's built to scale with you."“Everyone can see exactly where a job stands, each department knows exactly what action needs to be taken next, and most importantly, our financial department can accurately track.”-Ryan Heath, Co-Founder & CEO of Right Hand RoofingAvailability:JobNimbus Enterprise is available now for multi-location roofing and exterior contractors. It launches alongside JobNimbus's fall product release, which also brings new analytics and integrated financing to customers on every plan. To learn more or talk with the enterprise team, visit jobnimbus/enterprise.*Financing is subject to credit approval and provided by a third-party partner.About JobNimbus:JobNimbus is the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors of any size to get found, win more jobs, streamline production, and get paid faster. It replaces the fragmented stacks holding growing contractors back and scales with them from their first million to their next hundred, without the chaos. As a recognized G2 Leader and a 4.8-star app rating, JobNimbus is trusted by over 8,000 contractors every day. Learn more at jobnimbus.

Karlee Andrews

JobNimbus

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JobNimbus Launches Enterprise Solutions for Multi-Location Roofing Operators News Provided By JobNimbus October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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