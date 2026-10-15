Complete AI Training Adds An AI Coach That Works Inside Chatgpt, Claude And Copilot

A coach for your job, inside the AI you already use

Add one link, type three prompts: your AI Coach in ChatGPT, Claude or Copilot, by email or on your dashboard

A living certificate that updates itself with the work you really do with AI

The AI Coach, now part of every membership and AI kit, connects to a user's existing assistant and delivers job-specific news, lessons and certification.

- Jeroen Erne, Founder, Complete AI Training

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete AI Training's AI Coach is a coaching service that runs inside the AI assistants people already use at work, and it is now included in every membership and AI kit. Once connected to ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Codex, Cursor or Grok, it provides news, suggestions and short lessons matched to the user's job, and keeps the user's job-specific AI resources up to date.

New AI models, features and tools appear every week, and keeping track of which ones matter for a particular role takes time that most professionals do not have. The AI Coach is designed to bring that information into the assistant a person already has open, rather than through a separate app.

How the AI Coach works

Once connected, the coach supports the user through a regular weekly rhythm:

- A daily brief with AI news and tools relevant to the user's job, available in the assistant or by email

- Access to the skills and connections (MCP servers) from the member's AI kit, so the assistant can use them during normal work

- Daily suggestions for new ways to use AI in the job, each with an example prompt

- Short lessons in a set order for the user's job and level

- A weekly check-in in which the user confirms the tasks done with AI and completes a short quiz

The weekly check-in feeds a certificate that is updated over time and can be shared on LinkedIn. Each certificate has a public verification page.

Technology

The AI Coach is an MCP server, which uses the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that allows AI assistants to connect to outside services. Users add one link to their assistant and follow a short set-up video. The service provides a guide for Microsoft 365 Copilot at work, with a section for IT administrators.

After set-up, typing "good morning" in the assistant opens a daily overview with the brief, suggested ideas and the day's lesson. Members who prefer not to connect an assistant can receive the daily brief by email or view it on a personal dashboard.

Plugin and coach

Every Complete AI Training member receives an AI kit for their job. The kit can be installed as a plugin, a single download that works in eight assistants without an account connection, or through the AI Coach, which updates the kit automatically and adds the daily brief, lessons and certification.

Availability

The AI Coach is available now in English and is included in every Complete AI Training membership, including Business plans for teams of up to 50 people.

About Complete AI Training

Complete AI Training helps working professionals use AI in their own job. Members receive an AI kit for their job with skills, prompts, AI agents, connections, AI apps and a learning path, along with more than 700 AI video courses with certifications. Ready-made kits cover more than 500 jobs. Complete AI Training is run by Nexibeo Limited in Hong Kong.

Jeroen Erne

Complete AI Training

+62 878-6101-3568

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How to set up the Complete AI Training AI Coach in Microsoft 365 Copilot

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Complete AI Training Adds an AI Coach That Works Inside ChatGPT, Claude and Copilot News Provided By Complete AI Training October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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