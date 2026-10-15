Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Human Resources Winners
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Annual program recognizes the leaders, teams, cultures and technologies raising the standard across the HR professionIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2026 Human Resources Awards, honoring the people leaders, programs, employers and platforms delivering measurable impact across the HR function.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges across six disciplines: human resources leadership, workplace culture and engagement, talent acquisition and onboarding, learning and development, HR technology and analytics, and workforce planning and organizational design.
“The best HR work rarely makes headlines, but it shows up everywhere: in retention, in engagement, in how quickly a new hire becomes a contributor. This year's winners made that impact visible and measurable, and they proved that people strategy is business strategy,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards.
Winners were recognized at three achievement levels: Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald.
Human Resources Leadership & Individual Excellence
CHRO / Chief People Officer of the Year - Honors the senior people leader driving measurable business impact
. Platinum: Dawn Sprague
. Diamond: Jill Sutton, Chief People Officer, Oversight
Excellence in HR Leadership (Overall) - Recognizes outstanding leadership across the HR function
. Platinum: Tonia Pratt
. Diamond: Emily Glass
HR Consultant / Advisory Partner of the Year - For advisors delivering standout results for client organizations
. Platinum: Kim Shumate/Strategic Benefits Advisors
Workplace Culture & Employee Engagement
Best Place to Work (by company size / region) - Honors employers setting the standard for employee experience
. Platinum: Revive Real Estate
. Diamond: Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Workplace Culture & Engagement Excellence (Overall) - For programs that measurably strengthen culture and engagement
. Platinum: Birdeye
. Diamond: Access Health CT
Talent Acquisition, Sourcing & Onboarding
Onboarding & New Hire Experience - Recognizes onboarding that accelerates time to productivity
. Platinum: Milestone Pharmaceuticals
HR Technology, AI & Data Analytics
AI & Automation in HR Operations - For applied AI and automation that improves HR service delivery
. Platinum: Beeline
Best HR Tech Platform / SaaS Solution - Rewards platforms advancing how HR teams work
. Platinum: Beeline
Workforce Planning, Change & Organizational Design
Organizational Design & Transformation (Overall) - For structural change delivering measurable business results
. Platinum: Mirantis
Media Contact
Kate Lang
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Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
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