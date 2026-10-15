Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Human Resources Winners

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Annual program recognizes the leaders, teams, cultures and technologies raising the standard across the HR profession

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2026 Human Resources Awards, honoring the people leaders, programs, employers and platforms delivering measurable impact across the HR function.Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges across six disciplines: human resources leadership, workplace culture and engagement, talent acquisition and onboarding, learning and development, HR technology and analytics, and workforce planning and organizational design.“The best HR work rarely makes headlines, but it shows up everywhere: in retention, in engagement, in how quickly a new hire becomes a contributor. This year's winners made that impact visible and measurable, and they proved that people strategy is business strategy,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards.Winners were recognized at three achievement levels: Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald.Human Resources Leadership & Individual ExcellenceCHRO / Chief People Officer of the Year - Honors the senior people leader driving measurable business impact. Platinum: Dawn Sprague. Diamond: Jill Sutton, Chief People Officer, OversightExcellence in HR Leadership (Overall) - Recognizes outstanding leadership across the HR function. Platinum: Tonia Pratt. Diamond: Emily GlassHR Consultant / Advisory Partner of the Year - For advisors delivering standout results for client organizations. Platinum: Kim Shumate/Strategic Benefits AdvisorsWorkplace Culture & Employee EngagementBest Place to Work (by company size / region) - Honors employers setting the standard for employee experience. Platinum: Revive Real Estate. Diamond: Milestone PharmaceuticalsWorkplace Culture & Engagement Excellence (Overall) - For programs that measurably strengthen culture and engagement. Platinum: Birdeye. Diamond: Access Health CTTalent Acquisition, Sourcing & OnboardingOnboarding & New Hire Experience - Recognizes onboarding that accelerates time to productivity. Platinum: Milestone PharmaceuticalsHR Technology, AI & Data AnalyticsAI & Automation in HR Operations - For applied AI and automation that improves HR service delivery. Platinum: BeelineBest HR Tech Platform / SaaS Solution - Rewards platforms advancing how HR teams work. Platinum: BeelineWorkforce Planning, Change & Organizational DesignOrganizational Design & Transformation (Overall) - For structural change delivering measurable business results. Platinum: MirantisMedia ContactKate Lang...###

Kate Lang

Pinnacle Awards

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Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Human Resources Winners News Provided By Merit Awards/Pinnacle Award October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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