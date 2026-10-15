AMPP Maritime Coatings Contractor Forum Brings Shipyards, Contractors And Maritime Decision-Makers To Mobile

2027 AMPP Maritime Coatings Contractor Forum

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

AMPP's Maritime Coatings Contractor Forum connects shipyards, contractors and asset owners in Mobile, Alabama, March 1–3, 2027.

- Jennifer MerckMOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeping vessels ready for service depends in part on work that happens long before they return to the water: selecting coating systems, preparing surfaces, applying materials correctly and inspecting the finished work. The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) will bring the people responsible for those decisions together at the 2027 AMPP Maritime Coatings Contractor Forum, March 1–3 at The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa in Mobile, Ala.Returning for its second year, the forum will connect maritime asset owners, commercial and government shipyards, coating contractors, inspectors, suppliers and federal partners for three days of technical discussion and industry collaboration. The program is designed to give participants direct insight into coating requirements, field practices and the changing demands of vessel maintenance, repair and construction.“Coatings are sometimes discussed as one step in a shipyard project, but the decisions behind that work have consequences for years,” said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime and Defense at AMPP.“A sound specification matters. So do the people preparing the surface, applying the coating and verifying the work. This forum brings those perspectives together so we can address the problems crews and contractors are actually encountering.”Participants will have opportunities to hear from U.S. Navy SUPSHIP Gulf Coast, U.S. Coast Guard in Pascagoula, U.S. Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES), regional shipyards and leading contractors. Discussions will address how maritime organizations approach coating standards, certification requirements, performance expectations and the workforce needed to carry out the work. Technical sessions will also explore developments in marine coatings, surface preparation and application, corrosion-resistant materials, and tools and technologies used to improve productivity and reliability.The forum is intended for professionals across the maritime coatings process, from asset owners who set expectations to contractors and inspectors who put them into practice. Organizations currently engaged include ABC Applicators, Inc.; Allied Steel Corp.; Austal USA, AXS Painting LLC DBA AXS Preservation; BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair, LLC; Bayonne Drydock & Repair Corp.; Delta Coatings, Inc.; U.S. Marine Forces Reserve in New Orleans; U.S. Navy SUPSHIP Gulf Coast; U.S. Coast Guard in Pascagoula; and Vulcan Painters, Inc.A central feature of the event is the Contractor Club, a structured networking program that connects participating maritime suppliers with invited asset owners and contractors through scheduled, 15-minute one-on-one meetings.The format is designed to make room for focused conversations about project needs, capabilities and potential working relationships. The three-day forum will also provide opportunities to connect during sessions, meals and other networking events.“An asset owner, a shipyard and a painting contractor may all be working toward the same result, but each sees a different part of the challenge,” Merck said.“Getting them in the same room helps turn those separate experiences into better questions, stronger working relationships and practical ideas they can take back to their teams.”Attendees can earn up to 10 professional development hours. Registration is opening soon and will be complimentary for government and regulatory representatives, asset owners, shipyards and painting contractors.Registration and sponsorship details are available at events/maritime-coatings-contractor-forum.

Jennifer Kramer

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

+1 330-714-8302

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AMPP Maritime Coatings Contractor Forum Brings Shipyards, Contractors and Maritime Decision-Makers to Mobile News Provided By AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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