Proxyempire Adds ZIP Code, ASN And OS Fingerprint Targeting To Residential And Mobile Proxies

ProxyEmpire's rotating proxies can now be targeted from country level down to a ZIP code.

The three new targeting filters: ZIP code, ASN and OS fingerprint.

An example request that adds the three new filters to the proxy username.

Three new filters let customers choose rotating IPs by ZIP code, network and operating system, at no extra charge.

BURGAS, BULGARIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProxyEmpire, a proxy provider with more than 30 million residential IPs, has added three targeting filters to its rotating residential proxies and rotating mobile proxies: ZIP code, autonomous system number (ASN) and operating system (OS) fingerprint. All three are available now in the ProxyEmpire dashboard.The new filters work alongside the existing ones: country, region or state, city, and internet service provider (ISP), which on mobile proxies means the carrier. Targeting is included in every rotating residential and mobile plan at no extra charge.ZIP code targeting returns an IP from the chosen ZIP code or a nearby one. ASN targeting selects a single network by its ASN, the identifier assigned to each network on the internet; one ISP often operates several. Websites can infer a visitor's operating system from low-level details of the network connection. OS fingerprint targeting lets customers choose which operating system those details show: Windows, macOS, Linux or Android.Country-level targeting is often too coarse for work that depends on local conditions. Search results, advertisements, product availability and prices can differ between cities, ZIP codes, ISPs and mobile networks. Search engine optimization (SEO) teams can check localized search results by city or ZIP code. Ad verification teams can view campaigns from a specific region or ISP, and teams testing mobile experiences can pick a carrier.The dashboard also shows the approximate number of IPs online in the last 30 minutes for each country, region, city, ZIP code, ISP and ASN, so customers can see the size of a pool before narrowing it."Our customers increasingly need to reproduce very specific network and geographic conditions rather than simply connect from a particular country," said a ProxyEmpire spokesperson. "With ZIP code, ASN and OS fingerprint filters, they can set those conditions themselves in the dashboard."The filters are set under Advanced targeting settings in the dashboard's Proxy Manager, or by adding parameters to the proxy username. Available options depend on the IPs online in each pool, and ZIP-level pools are smaller than city-level ones. The full list of filters for each product is in ProxyEmpire's targeting documentation.About ProxyEmpireProxyEmpire provides rotating residential, rotating mobile, static residential (ISP), rotating datacenter, unlimited residential and dedicated mobile proxies for web data collection, market research, ad verification, SEO and location-specific testing. Its network has more than 30 million residential IPs and more than 4 million mobile IPs in over 170 countries, with 99.9% uptime and 24/7 support from real people. Rotating residential plans start at $1.50 per GB, and a $1.97 trial is available. More information:

Zlata Kotomkina

ProxyEmpire

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ProxyEmpire Adds ZIP Code, ASN and OS Fingerprint Targeting to Residential and Mobile Proxies News Provided By ProxyEmpire October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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