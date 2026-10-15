J&M Jewelry Launches Redesigned Website With Online Design Tools And Expanded Jewelry Selection

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J&M Jewelry, a fine jewelry manufacturer, wholesaler, and designer, has launched a redesigned website that brings online jewelry shopping, custom jewelry design tools, and service requests into one platform. The website serves individual customers and business clients, including retailers and designers seeking private label jewelry manufacturing.The launch expands online access to the company's jewelry selection and design services. Visitors can browse finished pieces, search for natural diamonds, configure engagement rings and wedding bands, explore designs in a virtual showroom, and submit custom jewelry inquiries. J&M Jewelry continues to offer personalized consultations by appointment.Expanded Online Jewelry SelectionThe redesigned online store features engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, chains, and men's jewelry. Customers can browse product information and purchase available pieces through the website.AI Jewelry DesignerJ&M Jewelry's AI Jewelry Designer allows users to submit written descriptions to generate jewelry design concepts. The platform includes AI-rendered images and interactive 3D models for reviewing designs from multiple angles. Users can also download files for prototyping on compatible 3D printers. For customers without access to a printer, J&M Jewelry offers in-house model production for pickup or shipping. Design concepts can then be reviewed with the company's team for further development before jewelry production.Natural Diamond SearchThe Diamond Search tool allows customers to browse natural diamonds using filters for cut, carat weight, color, clarity, and price. The feature supports diamond selection for engagement rings and other custom jewelry projects.Engagement Ring BuilderThe Engagement Ring Builder provides options for selecting a center stone, setting style, and metal. Visual previews and pricing updates allow customers to review their selections during the configuration process.Wedding Band BuilderThe Wedding Band Builder allows customers to configure wedding bands by selecting options such as metal, profile, width, finish, engraving, and ring size. The tool provides previews and pricing for selected configurations.Virtual ShowroomThe Virtual Showroom provides online access to J&M Jewelry's engagement ring collection through interactive 3D viewing and virtual try-on technology. Visitors can examine design details and compare how different styles appear before making a selection.Custom Jewelry Design and 3D PrintingThe website allows customers to submit images, sketches, and written concepts for custom jewelry design. J&M Jewelry's team uses CAD design and in-house 3D printing to support design development and prototyping before final production service accommodates custom engagement rings and other jewelry projects, with consultations available by appointment.Private Label Jewelry Manufacturing and Business ServicesJ&M Jewelry also serves retailers, designers, and businesses through private label jewelry manufacturing and product development services. These services include CAD design, prototyping, manufacturing, and one-on-one consulting redesigned website provides information about these capabilities and a way for businesses to submit project inquiries.Jewelry Repairs, Appraisals, and Service RequestsCustomers can use the website to submit inquiries for jewelry repairs, appraisals, insurance documentation, and custom design consultations. Online requests provide a starting point for coordinating evaluations and appointments with the company's team.The redesigned website is now available at .About J&M JewelryJ&M Jewelry is a fine jewelry manufacturer, wholesaler, and designer based in The Woodlands, Texas, with more than 20 years of experience. The company serves individual clients and business accounts through custom jewelry design, engagement rings, wedding bands, private label manufacturing, and wholesale services. Additional services include jewelry appraisals, repairs, and insurance claim replacements. Personalized service and consultations are available by appointment.

J&M Jewelry

J&M Jewelry

+1 888-247-5668

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

J&M Jewelry Launches Redesigned Website With Online Design Tools and Expanded Jewelry Selection News Provided By J&M Jewelry October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.