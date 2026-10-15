Lynches River County Park Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COWARD, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lynches River County Park has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner, recognizing the Florence County destination for outdoor experiences across 676 acres along the Scenic Lynches River. With recreation, education and overnight accommodations in one setting, the park gives families, travelers and community groups room to explore South Carolina's natural landscape at their own pace.Operated by Florence County Parks and Recreation, the park offers activities for many interests and ages. The Environmental Discovery Center features interactive exhibits, educational programming and a canopy walk that carries visitors into the treetops. Guests can also enjoy the 27-hole Winding Pines Disc Golf Course, seasonal splash pad, climbing wall, hiking, fishing, river access, picnic areas and equestrian trails and arena. A Family campground, Equestrian campground and riverfront cabins make longer stays possible, while rental facilities accommodate reunions, celebrations, meetings and other gatherings.“We want visitors to feel that there is space here for whatever kind of outdoor day they need, whether that means learning, playing, exploring or simply slowing down together,” said Jennifer Majors, Parks Superintendent.“This award reflects the work of our staff and the families, campers and community members who make the park special.”The 2026 Best of South Carolina Award highlights a park that balances recreation with environmental discovery and community connection. Lynches River County Park welcomes disc golfers, campers, climbers, paddlers, equestrians, nature lovers and families looking for a break from crowded schedules. Its combination of scenic beauty, thoughtful amenities and flexible spaces has made it a lasting resource for Florence County and visitors statewide.For more information, click here.

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Lynches River County Park Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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