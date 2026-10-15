Richmond Street Automotive Offers Teen-Driver Safety Advice For National Teen Driver Safety Week

Team members at the service counter of Richmond Street Automotive, a family-owned NAPA AutoCare Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, where qualifying repairs carry a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor.

Appleton auto repair shop urges families to pair safe-driving conversations with practical vehicle know-how ahead of October 18–24 observance

- Brent Vanden Heuvel, Owner, Richmond Street AutomotiveAPPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With National Teen Driver Safety Week approaching October 18–24, Richmond Street Automotive is encouraging Appleton-area families to discuss safe-driving decisions and the basic vehicle checks that a new driver may encounter on the road. The advice focuses on familiar habits that parents and guardians can reinforce throughout the year.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported 18,823 crashes involving teen drivers in the state in 2024. Seventy people were killed in those crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identifies speeding, distraction, impaired driving, not wearing a seat belt, extra passengers and drowsy driving as significant risks for young drivers.“Learning to drive involves more than passing a road test,” said Brent Vanden Heuvel, owner of Richmond Street Automotive.“New drivers are still developing judgment and experience. Regular conversations about distractions, speed, seat belts and how a vehicle should feel on the road can help teenagers become more attentive drivers.”Alongside those conversations, Richmond Street Automotive recommends five topics for families with new drivers:1. Set clear driving rules. Discuss seat belt use on every trip, keeping phones out of reach, following speed limits, limiting distracting passengers and never driving after alcohol or drug use or while drowsy. Parents and guardians can reinforce those expectations by modeling the same behavior.2. Check tires together. Show the new driver how to find the vehicle manufacturer's recommended tire pressure on the driver-side door label or in the owner's manual. NHTSA recommends checking tires when cold at least once a month; a tire-pressure warning light is not a substitute for routine checks.3. Review visibility and braking. Demonstrate how to check exterior lights and windshield wipers, and discuss why changes in braking feel, steering or handling should be reported rather than ignored. A qualified technician can evaluate concerns that arise during a drive.4. Explain dashboard warnings. Use the owner's manual to identify the vehicle's warning symbols and distinguish routine reminders from alerts requiring prompt attention. If a serious warning or an unsafe change in vehicle behavior occurs while driving, the driver should pull over when safe and seek guidance before continuing.5. Make a help plan. Ensure the new driver knows how to contact a parent or guardian and roadside assistance, where to find the vehicle's registration and insurance information, and what to do after safely stopping because of a breakdown or mechanical concern.Vehicle maintenance cannot replace attentive driving or experience behind the wheel, but understanding the condition of a vehicle can help new drivers recognize a concern and ask for help sooner. Richmond Street Automotive provides brake inspections and repair, tire and alignment service, battery testing and other maintenance for Appleton-area drivers. The shop uses digital vehicle inspections to help explain its findings and recommendations.National Teen Driver Safety Week offers a timely starting point for these conversations. Richmond Street Automotive encourages families to revisit both driving rules and vehicle condition throughout the year. More information about the shop is available at .About Richmond Street AutomotiveRichmond Street Automotive is a family-owned automotive repair shop at 1731 N. Richmond St. in Appleton, Wisconsin. The company provides automotive maintenance, diagnostics and repair for drivers in Appleton and nearby communities.

Brent Vanden Heuvel

Richmond Street Automotive

+1 920-993-7721

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Richmond Street Automotive Offers Teen-Driver Safety Advice for National Teen Driver Safety Week News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 15, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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