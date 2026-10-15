Therapist Turns Personal Trauma Into Roadmap For Hope, Healing And Self-Compassion

Connie Jones, a psychotherapist who survived profound childhood trauma, shows readers how understanding the brain and nervous system can become a powerful step toward breaking patterns that trauma leaves behind.

Connie Jones is a psychotherapist with 34 years of experience.

Psychotherapist Connie Jones explores how the nervous system can help break trauma's stuck patterns through her own true story, Green Glitter Girl.

- Author and Psychotherapist Connie Jones

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Psychotherapist Connie Jones was just 3 years old when she unknowingly watched her younger sister die. Born to severely depressed parents, Jones would go on to experience abuse, neglect and medical emergencies that extended into adulthood.

Decades later, as a therapist, Jones began recognizing the ways extreme stress can shape the nervous system and keep trauma survivors trapped in patterns they may not understand. Her deeply personal journey and clinical perspective come together in Green Glitter Girl: A Journey of Hope and Trauma Recovery.

Jones wrote the book to help readers understand the neurobiology of extreme stress while finding greater self-awareness, self-compassion and hope. Many of her patients, she says, have found that understanding their own responses helped liberate them from long-standing patterns.

Through the lens of nervous system science, Green Glitter Girl explores how trauma can reshape the body and why recovery is not simply a matter of“getting over” what happened. Instead, Jones examines the process of reclaiming a sense of safety, connection, voice and self.

In the foreword, Stephen Porges, Ph.D., creator of Polyvagal Theory, describes Green Glitter Girl as a story that illustrates the human nervous system's capacity to adapt, survive and ultimately heal.

“I want to instill hope that, although readers may feel overwhelmed and stuck within their limited beliefs and self-sabotaging habits, they can be free from them,” Jones said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Connie Jones is a psychotherapist with 34 years of experience. A graduate in psychology from Duke University, she developed her individualized approach to psychotherapy in her private practice. As a survivor of early childhood trauma, she has been a prized resource for her patients struggling with their own trauma. She lives in St. Louis with her husband of 30 years, Harry.

For more information, please visit .

Green Glitter Girl: A Journey of Hope and Trauma Recovery

Publisher: Torchflame Books

ISBN-13: ‎978-1611536102

Available from:



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Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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