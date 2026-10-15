INDIA Bloc Coalition Of Opportunists Trying To Create Crisis For Democracy, Claims Gajendra Shekhawat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday alleged that the INDIA Bloc was a coalition of opportunists, claiming that Opposition parties that had been rejected by voters were coming together out of political necessity and attempting to project a united front despite their differences.

Speaking to IANS, Shekhawat alleged,“The INDIA Bloc was a coalition of opportunists, people who had been decisively rejected by the public in the battle of democracy, brought together out of sheer necessity. They contest elections against each other in the states, yet come here and attempt to project a facade of unity.”

He alleged that Opposition parties criticised one another in their respective states but joined hands at the national level to appear united. He added that this was not the first time they had come together to organise protests on different issues.

“Over the past few years, they have orchestrated a series of separate agitations, all centred around a single underlying agenda. At times, they protest over the Rafale deal; at other times, they claim to be 'saving the Constitution' or agitating against the Election Commission,” he said.

Reacting to a statement by AISA President Neha Bora, Shekhawat alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were attempting to create a major crisis for Indian democracy.

“I have said this many times before, and I reiterate it today: What is currently unfolding, with the Congress party and other Opposition parties now participating, is an attempt to create a major crisis for India's democracy. This movement has been orchestrated with great deliberation,” he said.

He asserted that India could not be compared with Bangladesh, adding,“But this is India, you cannot even imagine turning it into Bangladesh. The landscape is different, the circumstances are different, and the outcomes will be different.”

On actor Imran Khan being asked to leave India, Shekhawat said foreign nationals visiting the country should refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

“If any foreign national comes to India and participates in a movement, whether it is against the government, the established system, or constitutional institutions, then it is their primary obligation, upon entering India, to refrain from interfering in the country's internal affairs. The law is taking its course, and it should,” he said.

Commenting on the Congress party's preparations for the Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, Shekhawat wished the party luck but expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects.

"I wish them the best, better late than never. They have at least entered the electoral fray, but I can tell you the results right now, as well as what their reaction will be once the results are out. Previously, they used to claim that EVMs were being misused, and later they alleged that the Election Commission had been 'managed.' Last time, they complained that the delimitation process was flawed. This time, they will likely claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party won the election by rigging it through the use of administrative power," he said.

jk/rad