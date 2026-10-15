Himachal CM Announces Healthcare, Education Facilities For Remote Rangrik Village

MENAFN - IANS) Rangrik, Oct 15 (IANS) In the rugged, remote landscape of Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spent a night in Rangrik village under the state government's Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar programme, taking time to listen to residents and understand the challenges they face.

During his visit to Manjushri, the Chief Minister heard people's grievances and directed the officers concerned to take appropriate steps to address them.

He said that visits to remote villages and overnight stays helped him gain first-hand insight into local needs, adding that schemes were being incorporated into the state budget to address people's concerns.

A key announcement during the visit was the upgradation of Rangrik's existing Sub-Centre to a Primary Health Centre (PHC), aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the area.

The Chief Minister said resolving public grievances was a priority under Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar, with the government committed to ensuring that development benefits reached people in even the most remote parts of Himachal Pradesh.

During a surprise inspection of the girls' hostel at Government Senior Secondary School here, Sukhu interacted with students and listened to their concerns about accommodation and other facilities.

Responding to their demand for improved living conditions, he announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new girls' hostel.

He also assured the students that their other concerns would be addressed, including the construction of a boundary wall, deployment of two multi-task workers and a female warden, and resolution of the hostel's water shortage.

The announcements are expected to help create a safer and more comfortable environment for students living away from their families to pursue their education.

During his stay, the Chief Minister was hosted at the residence of Sonam Phunsuk, where residents traditionally welcomed him and served local delicacies, reflecting the warmth and hospitality of the region.

Earlier, Sukhu visited the old-age home at Key, a remote village, where he interacted with elderly residents and enquired about the facilities available to them. MLA Anuradha Rana was also present during the visit.