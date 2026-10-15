NE's First Visa Application Centre Opens In Guwahati

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the Northeast's first visa application centre in Guwahati, a facility expected to make international travel-related services more accessible to residents of Assam and other northeastern states.

Established by VFS Global, the centre will accept visa applications for 14 countries, reducing the need for applicants to travel outside the region to complete the application process. The countries covered by the facility are Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The centre is expected to benefit people travelling abroad for tourism, higher education, business and other purposes by providing access to visa application services closer to home.

Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Charan Boro and Yusmi Talwar, Chief Executive Officer for South Asia at VFS Global, attended the inauguration.

Representatives of the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy and France were also present at the event. The launch marks an important addition to Guwahati's international travel infrastructure and is expected to strengthen the city's position as a regional hub for services catering to people across the Northeast.

Guwahati serves as a major commercial, educational and administrative centre for the region, with residents from neighbouring states frequently travelling to the city for essential services.

The availability of visa application facilities is expected to ease some of the logistical challenges faced by international travellers. VFS Global provides visa application services on behalf of governments and diplomatic missions, assisting applicants with the submission of applications and related procedures.

However, the new centre will facilitate the visa application process and will not determine the outcome of applications. Decisions on whether to grant or reject visas will continue to rest with the respective countries and their authorised authorities.

Applicants will need to check the applicable appointment procedures, documentation requirements and service charges through VFS Global's authorised channels before visiting the facility.

The inauguration is expected to improve convenience for prospective international travellers from the Northeast, particularly students, tourists and business professionals, by bringing application services closer to the region.

The centre's establishment also adds to Guwahati's growing importance as a gateway for residents of northeastern India seeking international travel, education and commercial opportunities.