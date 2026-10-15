Bihar: IPS Officer Sends Rs 5 Crore Defamation Notice To RJD MP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) Senior Bihar IPS officer Kundan Krishnan has sent a defamation notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh of Buxar, demanding an unconditional public apology within 15 days over statements concerning the death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur district and an alleged incident involving a teenage girl in Jamui.

The notice warns that failure to comply will lead to a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 5 crore in damages, along with criminal defamation proceedings.

The notice alleges that Singh's statements were baseless and damaged Krishnan's public image and professional reputation.

Singh confirmed receiving the legal notice in a social media post and said he would neither apologise nor withdraw his statements.

He maintained that his remarks concerned matters of public interest and were intended to seek accountability from the police and administration.

The RJD MP said legal action would not deter him from raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Tiwari's death or the Jamui incident.

He argued that elected representatives have a responsibility to raise concerns about justice, public safety and the accountability of government institutions.

In his statement, Singh questioned the circumstances in which Bharat Bhushan Tiwari died in Bilauti village in Bhojpur district.

He argued that the incident should not be dismissed as a routine police operation without a thorough examination of how the action was authorised and carried out.

Singh demanded an impartial investigation into the chain of command, decision-making process and communications among the officers involved.

He also called for scrutiny of senior officials, including Krishnan, who was serving as Director General of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) at the time, according to the MP.

Singh alleged that investigations into police controversies sometimes place disproportionate responsibility on lower-ranking personnel while failing to adequately examine the decisions of senior officers.

He maintained that accountability should extend to every level of the police hierarchy.

The MP also cited the reported suspension of police personnel, registration of an FIR following a complaint by Tiwari's mother and the government's decision to order a judicial inquiry as reasons why the matter warranted serious scrutiny.

These remarks represent Singh's allegations and demands for an investigation; they do not by themselves establish responsibility for Tiwari's death.

The RJD MP said his comments regarding the Jamui incident involving a teenage girl were also made in the public interest.

He argued that women's and girls' safety, police accountability and justice for victims were responsibilities of the government and administration.

Singh rejected the suggestion that the threat of legal proceedings would prevent him from raising such concerns.