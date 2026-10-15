Karnataka Cabinet Recommends Rejection Of Mercy Petitions In Shubha Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor the rejection of mercy petitions filed by Shubha Shankarnarayan and D. Arun Varma, who were convicted in the sensational 2003 Ring Road Shubha murder case in Bengaluru, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

The decision relates to S.C. No. 314/2004, a case heard by the 17th Fast Track Court in Bengaluru. Kharge, who holds the Home, Information Technology and Biotechnology, and E-Governance portfolios, said the Cabinet had decided to recommend that the mercy petitions be rejected.

The petitions were submitted under Article 161 of the Constitution, which empowers the Governor to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment, or to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases.

In an order dated July 14, 2025, the Supreme Court had granted the petitioners eight weeks to approach the Governor with mercy petitions. It had also directed that they should not be arrested and their sentences should remain suspended until the petitions were considered and a decision was taken.

The Governor's office subsequently forwarded the petitions to the state government for its opinion.

The case dates back to December 3, 2003, when B.V. Girish, a 27-year-old software engineer working with Intel, was murdered just four days after his engagement to Shubha.

According to the prosecution, Shubha took Girish to the Outer Ring Road area under the pretext of watching an aircraft land. Her associates allegedly attacked him with a metal rod, inflicting severe injuries. Girish later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Investigators alleged that Shubha, who opposed the engagement arranged by her family, conspired with Arun Varma, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship, and two others, Venkatesh and Dinesh, to murder Girish.

Shubha, Arun Varma, Venkatesh and Dinesh were convicted of murder and criminal conspiracy under Sections 302 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to life imprisonment. The Karnataka High Court upheld their convictions and sentences, which were subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The case attracted widespread public attention and later inspired the Kannada film 'Ring Road Shubha', released in 2014 and made by an all-women crew.