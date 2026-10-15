Rakbank wins two Global Finance Digital Bank Awards for SME banking
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE, 15 October 2026: Rakbank has received two honours at Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2026, winning Best SME Banking / SME Platform in both the UAE and the Middle East.
The recognition reflects Rakbank’s continued focus on digital innovation, customer experience and creating greater value for small and medium-sized enterprises. Global Finance’s annual awards recognise financial institutions that demonstrate excellence in digital banking strategy, innovation, customer experience and measurable benefits delivered through digital channels.
As a leading SME bank in the UAE, Rakbank continues to invest in solutions that make it faster and easier for businesses to start, manage and grow their operations. Through the Rakbank Business app, SMEs can access more than 200 services digitally, alongside a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning accounts, payments, trade finance, FX, cards, cash management and financing.
Rakbank continues to make it faster and easier for SMEs to access banking services and financing. This includes launching the UAE’s first 60-minute account-opening journey for SMEs with a RAKEZ trade license, as well as Emirates Face Recognition-based digital banking activation. Together, these capabilities enable eligible RAKEZ SMEs to open an account and begin transacting digitally through a seamless journey.
Rakbank is also strengthening access to financing through solutions tailored to SME needs. These include Loan Against Property, offering financing of up to 120% LTV, and a commitment made in April 2026 to provide approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits across working capital, term loans, secured lending and trade finance.
Beyond financing, Rakbank continues to help SMEs manage the everyday cost and complexity of doing business. Its initiatives include waiving local and international transfer fees for new-to-Rakbank customers, alongside zero-balance accounts and multi-currency options.
Together, these developments further strengthen Rakbank’s position as a leading SME bank in the UAE. This reflects Rakbank’s commitment to delivering on its promise of Digital with a Human Touch, combining digital innovation with practical support, accessible financing and tailored solutions that help businesses start, operate and grow.
The recognition reflects Rakbank’s continued focus on digital innovation, customer experience and creating greater value for small and medium-sized enterprises. Global Finance’s annual awards recognise financial institutions that demonstrate excellence in digital banking strategy, innovation, customer experience and measurable benefits delivered through digital channels.
As a leading SME bank in the UAE, Rakbank continues to invest in solutions that make it faster and easier for businesses to start, manage and grow their operations. Through the Rakbank Business app, SMEs can access more than 200 services digitally, alongside a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning accounts, payments, trade finance, FX, cards, cash management and financing.
Rakbank continues to make it faster and easier for SMEs to access banking services and financing. This includes launching the UAE’s first 60-minute account-opening journey for SMEs with a RAKEZ trade license, as well as Emirates Face Recognition-based digital banking activation. Together, these capabilities enable eligible RAKEZ SMEs to open an account and begin transacting digitally through a seamless journey.
Rakbank is also strengthening access to financing through solutions tailored to SME needs. These include Loan Against Property, offering financing of up to 120% LTV, and a commitment made in April 2026 to provide approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits across working capital, term loans, secured lending and trade finance.
Beyond financing, Rakbank continues to help SMEs manage the everyday cost and complexity of doing business. Its initiatives include waiving local and international transfer fees for new-to-Rakbank customers, alongside zero-balance accounts and multi-currency options.
Together, these developments further strengthen Rakbank’s position as a leading SME bank in the UAE. This reflects Rakbank’s commitment to delivering on its promise of Digital with a Human Touch, combining digital innovation with practical support, accessible financing and tailored solutions that help businesses start, operate and grow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment