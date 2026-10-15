Escape to the Hajar Mountains as Nomad Sharjah Retreat Reopens for the Season
(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) As temperatures begin to cool across the UAE, Nomad Sharjah Retreat reopens for the season on 15 October, inviting guests to swap the city’s bustle for crisp mountain mornings, open skies and unforgettable outdoor experiences. Tucked away in a secluded valley in Kalba, on Sharjah’s scenic east coast, the retreat offers an idyllic setting to slow down, reconnect with nature and make the most of the country’s beautiful winter months.
Surrounded by the rugged Hajar Mountains, Nomad Sharjah Retreat features 20 Mountain Explorer caravans, thoughtfully positioned to blend into the natural landscape. Each caravan combines contemporary comforts with the charm of outdoor living, featuring a king-size bed, rain shower and private deck where guests can relax and soak up the surrounding scenery. Whether planning a romantic weekend or a spontaneous escape with friends, the retreat offers a refreshing change of pace without travelling far from home.
Commenting on the seasonal reopening, Ahmed Ben Zaied, Cluster General Manager, Sharjah Retreats, said, “The cooler months are a wonderful time to experience the beauty of Kalba, and we are delighted to welcome guests back to Nomad Sharjah Retreat. There is something special about waking up surrounded by mountains, spending the day outdoors and ending the evening beneath a sky full of stars. We want our guests to leave feeling refreshed, inspired and with memories that bring them back season after season.”
For those with a spirit of adventure, the surrounding landscape provides a natural playground. Guests can explore mountain trails on guided hikes, discover rugged cycling routes or venture out on mountain bikes. Kayaking through Kalba’s nearby mangroves, archery and nature-focused excursions offer further opportunities to experience the destination’s remarkable environment.
As the sun sets, the retreat comes alive with a different kind of magic. Evenings unfold around a communal bonfire, with outdoor cinema screenings and telescope-assisted stargazing creating memorable moments beneath the night sky. Guests seeking a slower pace can enjoy sunrise and sunset yoga, while a vintage gourmet food truck serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Beyond adventure and relaxation, the retreat also offers opportunities to discover the rich natural heritage of Sharjah’s east coast through conservation-focused experiences, including organised wadi clean-ups.
Nomad Sharjah Retreat is owned by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and operated by Minor Hotels, as part of its management of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection, comprising seven distinctive properties: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad Sharjah Retreat.
SPECIAL STAY OFFERS
Guests planning their mountain escape can choose from a range of attractive stay options at Nomad Sharjah Retreat. The Best Flexible Rate offers greater freedom when planning a getaway, while the Advance Booking Offer rewards guests who book ahead with special savings on their stay. Whether planning a spontaneous weekend escape or a longer retreat amidst the Hajar Mountains, guests can find an option to suit their travel plans.
Located just 30 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, 80 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and 90 minutes from Dubai International Airport.
For more information and reservations, visit:
Ends
Surrounded by the rugged Hajar Mountains, Nomad Sharjah Retreat features 20 Mountain Explorer caravans, thoughtfully positioned to blend into the natural landscape. Each caravan combines contemporary comforts with the charm of outdoor living, featuring a king-size bed, rain shower and private deck where guests can relax and soak up the surrounding scenery. Whether planning a romantic weekend or a spontaneous escape with friends, the retreat offers a refreshing change of pace without travelling far from home.
Commenting on the seasonal reopening, Ahmed Ben Zaied, Cluster General Manager, Sharjah Retreats, said, “The cooler months are a wonderful time to experience the beauty of Kalba, and we are delighted to welcome guests back to Nomad Sharjah Retreat. There is something special about waking up surrounded by mountains, spending the day outdoors and ending the evening beneath a sky full of stars. We want our guests to leave feeling refreshed, inspired and with memories that bring them back season after season.”
For those with a spirit of adventure, the surrounding landscape provides a natural playground. Guests can explore mountain trails on guided hikes, discover rugged cycling routes or venture out on mountain bikes. Kayaking through Kalba’s nearby mangroves, archery and nature-focused excursions offer further opportunities to experience the destination’s remarkable environment.
As the sun sets, the retreat comes alive with a different kind of magic. Evenings unfold around a communal bonfire, with outdoor cinema screenings and telescope-assisted stargazing creating memorable moments beneath the night sky. Guests seeking a slower pace can enjoy sunrise and sunset yoga, while a vintage gourmet food truck serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Beyond adventure and relaxation, the retreat also offers opportunities to discover the rich natural heritage of Sharjah’s east coast through conservation-focused experiences, including organised wadi clean-ups.
Nomad Sharjah Retreat is owned by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and operated by Minor Hotels, as part of its management of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection, comprising seven distinctive properties: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad Sharjah Retreat.
SPECIAL STAY OFFERS
Guests planning their mountain escape can choose from a range of attractive stay options at Nomad Sharjah Retreat. The Best Flexible Rate offers greater freedom when planning a getaway, while the Advance Booking Offer rewards guests who book ahead with special savings on their stay. Whether planning a spontaneous weekend escape or a longer retreat amidst the Hajar Mountains, guests can find an option to suit their travel plans.
Located just 30 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, 80 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and 90 minutes from Dubai International Airport.
For more information and reservations, visit:
Ends
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