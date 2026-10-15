The BIBF Appoints Dr. Yousif Almas as Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Bahrain – 14 October 2026: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announces the appointment of Dr. Yousif Almas as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 8 November 2026, further reinforcing the institute’s position as a leading provider of education, professional development, and innovation.
Commenting on this occasion, HE Khalid Humaidan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the BIBF Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the BIBF Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Yousif Almas as Chief Executive Officer. With extensive experience in leadership, academia and digital innovation, he is well placed to lead the institute into its next phase. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of BIBF and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”
On his appointment, Dr. Yousif Almas said: “Building on the BIBF’s distinguished legacy and achievements, I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors, the BIBF team and partners to shape the institute’s next chapter, deepen its contribution to financial services and the national economy, and enable lasting impact for individuals and institutions in Bahrain, across the region and beyond.”
Dr. Almas joins the BIBF with over two decades of extensive industry experience and academic expertise in financial services, executive leadership, digital transformation, innovation, and artificial intelligence. He previously served as Group Chief Digitization Officer at Bank ABC, having also held the position of Group Chief Innovation Officer. He also played a founding leadership role in ila Bank as Chief Digital Officer and possesses extensive board-level experience across the financial services and national development sectors.
Dr. Almas holds a PhD from the University of Surrey, where his research focused on artificial intelligence and behavioral finance.
Commenting on this occasion, HE Khalid Humaidan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the BIBF Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the BIBF Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Yousif Almas as Chief Executive Officer. With extensive experience in leadership, academia and digital innovation, he is well placed to lead the institute into its next phase. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of BIBF and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”
On his appointment, Dr. Yousif Almas said: “Building on the BIBF’s distinguished legacy and achievements, I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors, the BIBF team and partners to shape the institute’s next chapter, deepen its contribution to financial services and the national economy, and enable lasting impact for individuals and institutions in Bahrain, across the region and beyond.”
Dr. Almas joins the BIBF with over two decades of extensive industry experience and academic expertise in financial services, executive leadership, digital transformation, innovation, and artificial intelligence. He previously served as Group Chief Digitization Officer at Bank ABC, having also held the position of Group Chief Innovation Officer. He also played a founding leadership role in ila Bank as Chief Digital Officer and possesses extensive board-level experience across the financial services and national development sectors.
Dr. Almas holds a PhD from the University of Surrey, where his research focused on artificial intelligence and behavioral finance.
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