AGDA and Johns Hopkins SAIS Appoint Deborah Wituski as Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 October 2026: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in partnership with the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), has appointed Dr. Deborah Wituski as the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice.
This distinguished academic position brings accomplished professionals with extensive careers in fields such as national security, diplomacy and technology into the classroom to share their practical expertise with students. It connects professional experience with academic scholarship to prepare the next generation of diplomats and foreign policy leaders.
Dr. Wituski brings more than 25 years of experience in national security and the private sector. Her appointment strengthens the academic partnership between AGDA and SAIS, reinforcing their shared commitment to preparing diplomats and international affairs leaders to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.
Through her role at both institutions, Dr. Wituski will contribute to teaching, research and academic exchange, focusing on the evolving relationship between diplomacy, technology and national security. At SAIS, she will be affiliated with the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs.
Commenting on the appointment H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “Technology is reshaping international relations, economic influence and national security, making it essential for diplomats to understand both the opportunities it creates and the challenges it presents. Dr. Wituski’s appointment strengthens our ability to connect diplomatic education with these realities, equipping future diplomats with analytical skills and practical judgement to anticipate change and advance the UAE’s interests.”
Welcoming the appointment, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Deborah Wituski to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Her practical experience, honed over decades in the public and private sector, will enrich our classrooms with real-world insights. She will translate specialized topics into practical lessons for diplomats who must make critical decisions under pressure.”
Dr. Wituski most recently served as Vice President of Global Engagement at Google and Alphabet from 2023 to 2025, where she led the Office of the President and Chief Investment Officer, working at the intersection of emerging technologies, global economic growth and international policy. Previously, she served as Google’s Vice President for Resilience and Risk Foresight, overseeing the company’s enterprise business continuity.
Before joining Google and Alphabet, Dr. Wituski spent 20 years in leadership positions in US government service.
Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Wituski said: “It is an honour to join these two world-renowned academic institutions and work alongside distinguished colleagues to prepare the next generation of public servants and private sector leaders. Together, we will explore the intersection of technology and national security in both the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”
Dr. Wituski is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She holds a PhD in Political Science from The Ohio State University, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from West Virginia University. She also received SAIS’ 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award for an Adjunct Professor.
Established in 2021, the partnership between AGDA and SAIS advances diplomatic education and academic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Washington, DC. The Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice role is central to this partnership, supporting the development of teaching, research and academic programmes at both institutions
This distinguished academic position brings accomplished professionals with extensive careers in fields such as national security, diplomacy and technology into the classroom to share their practical expertise with students. It connects professional experience with academic scholarship to prepare the next generation of diplomats and foreign policy leaders.
Dr. Wituski brings more than 25 years of experience in national security and the private sector. Her appointment strengthens the academic partnership between AGDA and SAIS, reinforcing their shared commitment to preparing diplomats and international affairs leaders to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.
Through her role at both institutions, Dr. Wituski will contribute to teaching, research and academic exchange, focusing on the evolving relationship between diplomacy, technology and national security. At SAIS, she will be affiliated with the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs.
Commenting on the appointment H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “Technology is reshaping international relations, economic influence and national security, making it essential for diplomats to understand both the opportunities it creates and the challenges it presents. Dr. Wituski’s appointment strengthens our ability to connect diplomatic education with these realities, equipping future diplomats with analytical skills and practical judgement to anticipate change and advance the UAE’s interests.”
Welcoming the appointment, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Deborah Wituski to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Her practical experience, honed over decades in the public and private sector, will enrich our classrooms with real-world insights. She will translate specialized topics into practical lessons for diplomats who must make critical decisions under pressure.”
Dr. Wituski most recently served as Vice President of Global Engagement at Google and Alphabet from 2023 to 2025, where she led the Office of the President and Chief Investment Officer, working at the intersection of emerging technologies, global economic growth and international policy. Previously, she served as Google’s Vice President for Resilience and Risk Foresight, overseeing the company’s enterprise business continuity.
Before joining Google and Alphabet, Dr. Wituski spent 20 years in leadership positions in US government service.
Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Wituski said: “It is an honour to join these two world-renowned academic institutions and work alongside distinguished colleagues to prepare the next generation of public servants and private sector leaders. Together, we will explore the intersection of technology and national security in both the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”
Dr. Wituski is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She holds a PhD in Political Science from The Ohio State University, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from West Virginia University. She also received SAIS’ 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award for an Adjunct Professor.
Established in 2021, the partnership between AGDA and SAIS advances diplomatic education and academic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Washington, DC. The Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice role is central to this partnership, supporting the development of teaching, research and academic programmes at both institutions
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