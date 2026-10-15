LG Electronics Brings Smarter Technology to Everyday Laundry Across the UAE and GCC
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) • LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its washing machine technologies, designed to make everyday laundry more convenient through intelligent cycle optimisation, fabric care and connected features.
• T™rboWash™ uses JetSpray technology to help deliver effective cleaning in less time, whil™ LG Steam™ helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, on compatible models.
DUBAI, 15 October 2026 — As households across the UAE and the wider GCC balance busy schedules with everyday household responsibilities, LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its range of washing machines designed to make laundry simpler through intelligent washing technology, tailored fabric care and convenient connected features.
By combining advanced washing technologies with practical features, LG is helping consumers manage everyday laundry with greater convenience, from selecting suitable wash programmes to caring for different fabrics and keeping track of washing cycles.
Intelligent Fabric Care Through AI DD™
At the heart of selected LG washing machines is AI ™D™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive), which combines deep learning technology wit’ LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types and optimise washing cycles. By using information about the laundry load to adjust washing motions, the technology is designed to deliver tailored fabric care while helping minimise damage to clothes.
LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive technology generates six distinct drum motions to support different washing needs. This combination of intelligent sensing and customised movements helps bring greater precision to everyday laundry, allowing consumers to care for their garments while maintaining effective washing performance.
Time-Saving Technology for Everyday Washing
For households looking to make laundry more manage’ble, LG’s™TurboWash™ technology uses JetSpray to help clean clothes in less time. By combining water jets with the washing process, the technology is designed to support efficient cleaning while reducing the time needed for compatible wash cycles.
This added convenience can help households fit laundry more easily into their daily routines, whether managing regular clothing loads or keeping up with washing throughout the week. Available features and cycle durations vary by model.
Additional Care w™th LG Steam™
Beyond everyday cleaning, garment and fabric care remain important considerations when choosing a washing mac™ine. LG Steam™ technology, available on selected models, helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
By incorporating steam technology into compatible washing programmes, LG offers consumers an additional option for caring for everyday clothing and household fabrics. The featur’ complements LG’s wider approach to laundry, combining cleaning performance with technologies designed to address different household needs.
Connected Conveni™nce with LG ThinQ™
Smart connectivity offers another way to simplify the washing proce™s. Through LG ThinQ™, selected compatible washing machines can connect to a smartphone, allowing users to monitor wash progress, access supported remote-control functions and download additional wash programmes.
These connected capabilities give consumers greater flexibility in managing their laundry routines, helping them stay informed about wash cycles and access compatible appliance functions through their mobile devices. Available features depend on the washing machine model and regional specifications.
Washing Solutions Designed Around Different Household Needs
Recognising that households have different laundry requirements, LG offers a range of washing solutions, including front-load and top-load washing machines, washer-dryer combinations and LG WashTower™. With different capacities, designs and feature sets available, consumers can select a solution that suits their household size, available space and washing preferences.
Through continued innovation in home appliances, LG remains focused on developing technologies that make everyday tasks more convenient. By bringing together intelligent fabric care, time-saving washing features and connected functionality, ’G’s washing machine range offers consumers across the UAE and the wider GCC practical ways to simplify their everyday laundry routines.
To learn more about LG washing machines available in the UAE, please visit:
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• T™rboWash™ uses JetSpray technology to help deliver effective cleaning in less time, whil™ LG Steam™ helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, on compatible models.
DUBAI, 15 October 2026 — As households across the UAE and the wider GCC balance busy schedules with everyday household responsibilities, LG Electronics (LG) is highlighting its range of washing machines designed to make laundry simpler through intelligent washing technology, tailored fabric care and convenient connected features.
By combining advanced washing technologies with practical features, LG is helping consumers manage everyday laundry with greater convenience, from selecting suitable wash programmes to caring for different fabrics and keeping track of washing cycles.
Intelligent Fabric Care Through AI DD™
At the heart of selected LG washing machines is AI ™D™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive), which combines deep learning technology wit’ LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types and optimise washing cycles. By using information about the laundry load to adjust washing motions, the technology is designed to deliver tailored fabric care while helping minimise damage to clothes.
LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive technology generates six distinct drum motions to support different washing needs. This combination of intelligent sensing and customised movements helps bring greater precision to everyday laundry, allowing consumers to care for their garments while maintaining effective washing performance.
Time-Saving Technology for Everyday Washing
For households looking to make laundry more manage’ble, LG’s™TurboWash™ technology uses JetSpray to help clean clothes in less time. By combining water jets with the washing process, the technology is designed to support efficient cleaning while reducing the time needed for compatible wash cycles.
This added convenience can help households fit laundry more easily into their daily routines, whether managing regular clothing loads or keeping up with washing throughout the week. Available features and cycle durations vary by model.
Additional Care w™th LG Steam™
Beyond everyday cleaning, garment and fabric care remain important considerations when choosing a washing mac™ine. LG Steam™ technology, available on selected models, helps reduce allergens, including dust mites, that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
By incorporating steam technology into compatible washing programmes, LG offers consumers an additional option for caring for everyday clothing and household fabrics. The featur’ complements LG’s wider approach to laundry, combining cleaning performance with technologies designed to address different household needs.
Connected Conveni™nce with LG ThinQ™
Smart connectivity offers another way to simplify the washing proce™s. Through LG ThinQ™, selected compatible washing machines can connect to a smartphone, allowing users to monitor wash progress, access supported remote-control functions and download additional wash programmes.
These connected capabilities give consumers greater flexibility in managing their laundry routines, helping them stay informed about wash cycles and access compatible appliance functions through their mobile devices. Available features depend on the washing machine model and regional specifications.
Washing Solutions Designed Around Different Household Needs
Recognising that households have different laundry requirements, LG offers a range of washing solutions, including front-load and top-load washing machines, washer-dryer combinations and LG WashTower™. With different capacities, designs and feature sets available, consumers can select a solution that suits their household size, available space and washing preferences.
Through continued innovation in home appliances, LG remains focused on developing technologies that make everyday tasks more convenient. By bringing together intelligent fabric care, time-saving washing features and connected functionality, ’G’s washing machine range offers consumers across the UAE and the wider GCC practical ways to simplify their everyday laundry routines.
To learn more about LG washing machines available in the UAE, please visit:
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