India and Southeast Asia remain growth focused office markets, as occupiers prioritize quality, efficiency and future readiness: Colliers’ APAC survey
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Bengaluru, 15 October 2026: – The 2027 Colliers Asia Pacific Workplace Insights report reveals that workplace models across the region have largely stabilized, with more than four in five surveyed organizations (82%) now operating office-centric models, and 80% expecting no meaningful change to their workplace policies over the next 12 months. Productivity & business performance remain the primary drivers for office spaces, followed closely by collaboration & innovation. The findings highlight that while AI is transforming how work gets done, it is raising the bar for the workplace as well. As a result, the offices are being redefined as places for collaboration, learning, innovation and knowledge exchange, underscoring the growing importance of meaningful workplace experiences.
The report identifies the key themes likely to shape workplace strategies & decisions in 2027 & beyond, based on insights from more than 300 office occupier clients across 11 key markets in the APAC region. The report also explores how organizations are responding to changing business priorities, AI-driven transformation, cost pressures and evolving talent requirements.
India and Southeast Asia focus on expansion, talent and future-ready workplaces
India and Southeast Asia continue to stand out as the region’s most growth-oriented cluster, with occupiers prioritizing portfolio resilience and future readiness. While occupiers in the cluster remain highly sensitive to geopolitical risks, 34% continue to pursue growth and actively expand their operations. Cost efficiency and skill availability remain the leading factors influencing location decisions, highlighting the need for balancing expansion with operational efficiency & access to talent.
India has especially emerged as a compelling growth market for most large corporations, with occupiers continuing to invest in workplaces that enhance talent attraction and performance. Compared to many regional peers, occupiers are showing a stronger appetite for upgrading to higher-quality office space and reconfiguring workplaces, highlighting a shift towards value creation over cost reduction.
“India remains a high-growth office market in the APAC region, underpinned by a resilient economy and sustained occupier expansion. Beyond strong demand prospects, occupiers increasingly view the office as a strategic enabler of business performance, talent attraction and collaboration. This shift is reflected in the APAC survey, where 21% of occupiers in India and Southeast Asia prioritise upgrading to higher-quality office spaces with the same proportion focused on reconfiguring their offices. These trends underscore a growing emphasis on value creation, with businesses investing in workplaces that support evolving workstyles and long-term growth. This flight to quality is expected to play an increasingly important role in occupier decisions across the region.”, said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.
AI to reshape workplace needs, with demand shifting towards new space formats
Artificial intelligence is emerging as a major force behind workplace decisions. Every respondent surveyed expects AI to create new specialized roles requiring different skills, capabilities and collaboration models. Occupiers also expect AI to have its greatest impact on productivity & output, followed by skills & job roles and workforce structures.
Importantly, the research challenges the assumption that AI will lead to widespread office contraction. Nearly half of respondents (47%) expect AI to drive demand for different workplace formats & space types, with more collaborative, tech-enabled environments.
Portfolio strategy: Workplace optimization takes priority over office consolidation
The report also reveals that occupiers across the APAC region are prioritizing value creation over footprint reduction despite ongoing cost pressures. Three-quarters of respondents (75%) cited occupancy costs as a major factor influencing workplace decisions. However, rather than reducing space, 40% plan to renew existing leases while 29% intend to maintain their current footprint.
The findings suggest occupiers are increasingly focused on extracting greater value from existing workplaces and directing investment towards initiatives that support talent, productivity and business growth.
"The workplace conversation has evolved significantly over the past few years. For most organizations, the question is no longer whether employees should be in the office, but how the workplace contributes to productivity, collaboration, innovation and business performance. Our survey shows that occupiers are becoming increasingly focused on outcomes. The organizations creating the most value are those aligning workplace, technology and talent strategies around measurable business objectives.”, said Mike Davis, Managing Director, Occupier Services, Asia Pacific at Colliers.
Growth & location: Talent gravity, cost efficiency to drive location decisions
Cost efficiency, talent availability and density remain the defining factors in workplace and location decisions across Asia Pacific. The survey shows organizations continue to prioritize operational cost efficiency and access to talent, outweighing geopolitical considerations. While geopolitical factors remain part of the operating environment, the region's long-term growth fundamentals continue to drive occupier decision-making.
The report identifies the key themes likely to shape workplace strategies & decisions in 2027 & beyond, based on insights from more than 300 office occupier clients across 11 key markets in the APAC region. The report also explores how organizations are responding to changing business priorities, AI-driven transformation, cost pressures and evolving talent requirements.
India and Southeast Asia focus on expansion, talent and future-ready workplaces
India and Southeast Asia continue to stand out as the region’s most growth-oriented cluster, with occupiers prioritizing portfolio resilience and future readiness. While occupiers in the cluster remain highly sensitive to geopolitical risks, 34% continue to pursue growth and actively expand their operations. Cost efficiency and skill availability remain the leading factors influencing location decisions, highlighting the need for balancing expansion with operational efficiency & access to talent.
India has especially emerged as a compelling growth market for most large corporations, with occupiers continuing to invest in workplaces that enhance talent attraction and performance. Compared to many regional peers, occupiers are showing a stronger appetite for upgrading to higher-quality office space and reconfiguring workplaces, highlighting a shift towards value creation over cost reduction.
“India remains a high-growth office market in the APAC region, underpinned by a resilient economy and sustained occupier expansion. Beyond strong demand prospects, occupiers increasingly view the office as a strategic enabler of business performance, talent attraction and collaboration. This shift is reflected in the APAC survey, where 21% of occupiers in India and Southeast Asia prioritise upgrading to higher-quality office spaces with the same proportion focused on reconfiguring their offices. These trends underscore a growing emphasis on value creation, with businesses investing in workplaces that support evolving workstyles and long-term growth. This flight to quality is expected to play an increasingly important role in occupier decisions across the region.”, said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.
AI to reshape workplace needs, with demand shifting towards new space formats
Artificial intelligence is emerging as a major force behind workplace decisions. Every respondent surveyed expects AI to create new specialized roles requiring different skills, capabilities and collaboration models. Occupiers also expect AI to have its greatest impact on productivity & output, followed by skills & job roles and workforce structures.
Importantly, the research challenges the assumption that AI will lead to widespread office contraction. Nearly half of respondents (47%) expect AI to drive demand for different workplace formats & space types, with more collaborative, tech-enabled environments.
Portfolio strategy: Workplace optimization takes priority over office consolidation
The report also reveals that occupiers across the APAC region are prioritizing value creation over footprint reduction despite ongoing cost pressures. Three-quarters of respondents (75%) cited occupancy costs as a major factor influencing workplace decisions. However, rather than reducing space, 40% plan to renew existing leases while 29% intend to maintain their current footprint.
The findings suggest occupiers are increasingly focused on extracting greater value from existing workplaces and directing investment towards initiatives that support talent, productivity and business growth.
"The workplace conversation has evolved significantly over the past few years. For most organizations, the question is no longer whether employees should be in the office, but how the workplace contributes to productivity, collaboration, innovation and business performance. Our survey shows that occupiers are becoming increasingly focused on outcomes. The organizations creating the most value are those aligning workplace, technology and talent strategies around measurable business objectives.”, said Mike Davis, Managing Director, Occupier Services, Asia Pacific at Colliers.
Growth & location: Talent gravity, cost efficiency to drive location decisions
Cost efficiency, talent availability and density remain the defining factors in workplace and location decisions across Asia Pacific. The survey shows organizations continue to prioritize operational cost efficiency and access to talent, outweighing geopolitical considerations. While geopolitical factors remain part of the operating environment, the region's long-term growth fundamentals continue to drive occupier decision-making.
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