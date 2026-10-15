boAt Accelerates International Expansion with Entry into Sri Lanka and Bhutan
(MENAFN- Value360india) New Delhi, 15 October 2026: boAt, India’s No. 1 audio and wearables brand, today announced its expansion into Sri Lanka and Bhutan, marking another important step in the company’s international growth journey as it builds the next set of growth engines beyond its home market.
The expansion comes at a time when boAt’s international business is beginning to demonstrate meaningful momentum. International revenue more than doubled in FY26, providing early validation of the company’s strategy to take the boAt brand and its consumer technology proposition beyond India.
Sri Lanka and Bhutan add to boAt’s growing international footprint across Southeast Asia and the GCC, as the company selectively expands into markets where its combination of consumer understanding, contemporary design, technology and accessible pricing can resonate with local consumers.
Having built significant scale and category leadership in India, boAt is now entering its next phase of growth. International markets are a key pillar of the boAt 2.0 strategy, alongside the expansion into new consumer technology categories, as the company evolves from its strong foundation in personal audio into a broader consumer technology company.
Sri Lanka and Bhutan represent natural extensions of this strategy. Both markets have a young and increasingly digital-first consumer base, growing adoption of personal electronics and strong familiarity with Indian brands and popular culture, creating an opportunity for boAt to bring its consumer technology proposition to a wider set of consumers.
boAt is entering both markets with a multi-category portfolio spanning personal audio, smartwatches and charging solutions. The company will follow a market-led approach, progressively evolving its portfolio based on local consumer preferences, category opportunities and market response.
The international expansion also reflects the broader evolution of boAt’s portfolio. While audio continues to remain the foundation of the business, the company has been building capabilities across wearables, charging solutions and other emerging consumer technology categories. In FY26, wearables turned profitable, while emerging categories including charging solutions contributed to a growing profit pool beyond the core audio portfolio.
Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said, “For us, international expansion is not about putting the same products on more shelves. It is about building market by market, understanding local consumers and creating relevance in each geography. The strong growth of our international business reinforces our conviction in this opportunity.
Sri Lanka and Bhutan are the latest steps in a much larger journey. Our ambition is clear: to build boAt into a global consumer lifestyle-tech brand from India that competes on product, design, innovation and consumer understanding.”
The expansion is backed by boAt’s growing product and innovation capabilities in India. The company’s in-house R&D centre, boAt Labs, has more than 100 engineers, supporting product development and innovation across categories as boAt builds products for an increasingly diverse consumer base.
Going forward, boAt plans to deepen its presence in existing international markets while selectively evaluating new geographies across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the GCC and other high-potential markets.
The strategy reflects a larger ambition for the company: to take an Indian consumer technology brand built at scale at home and establish it across global markets.
The expansion comes at a time when boAt’s international business is beginning to demonstrate meaningful momentum. International revenue more than doubled in FY26, providing early validation of the company’s strategy to take the boAt brand and its consumer technology proposition beyond India.
Sri Lanka and Bhutan add to boAt’s growing international footprint across Southeast Asia and the GCC, as the company selectively expands into markets where its combination of consumer understanding, contemporary design, technology and accessible pricing can resonate with local consumers.
Having built significant scale and category leadership in India, boAt is now entering its next phase of growth. International markets are a key pillar of the boAt 2.0 strategy, alongside the expansion into new consumer technology categories, as the company evolves from its strong foundation in personal audio into a broader consumer technology company.
Sri Lanka and Bhutan represent natural extensions of this strategy. Both markets have a young and increasingly digital-first consumer base, growing adoption of personal electronics and strong familiarity with Indian brands and popular culture, creating an opportunity for boAt to bring its consumer technology proposition to a wider set of consumers.
boAt is entering both markets with a multi-category portfolio spanning personal audio, smartwatches and charging solutions. The company will follow a market-led approach, progressively evolving its portfolio based on local consumer preferences, category opportunities and market response.
The international expansion also reflects the broader evolution of boAt’s portfolio. While audio continues to remain the foundation of the business, the company has been building capabilities across wearables, charging solutions and other emerging consumer technology categories. In FY26, wearables turned profitable, while emerging categories including charging solutions contributed to a growing profit pool beyond the core audio portfolio.
Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said, “For us, international expansion is not about putting the same products on more shelves. It is about building market by market, understanding local consumers and creating relevance in each geography. The strong growth of our international business reinforces our conviction in this opportunity.
Sri Lanka and Bhutan are the latest steps in a much larger journey. Our ambition is clear: to build boAt into a global consumer lifestyle-tech brand from India that competes on product, design, innovation and consumer understanding.”
The expansion is backed by boAt’s growing product and innovation capabilities in India. The company’s in-house R&D centre, boAt Labs, has more than 100 engineers, supporting product development and innovation across categories as boAt builds products for an increasingly diverse consumer base.
Going forward, boAt plans to deepen its presence in existing international markets while selectively evaluating new geographies across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the GCC and other high-potential markets.
The strategy reflects a larger ambition for the company: to take an Indian consumer technology brand built at scale at home and establish it across global markets.
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