Table Tennis kicks off new season of MIDEA Dubai Schools Games
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The 2026-2027 edition of the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games, held under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council, took off with a table tennis tournament hosted at the All Sports Arena from October 6-8.
The tournament witnessed the participation of 260 registered students from 25 schools across Dubai, competing for titles in both the boys’ and girls’ singles categories.
The tournament is part of the Dubai Sports Council’s support for school sports, aiming to enhance its role in discovering and developing sporting talent, encouraging students to engage in physical activity, developing their skills and competitive abilities, and providing them with opportunities to represent their schools in organised competitions.
This aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, which seeks to broaden the base of sports participants, discover and develop talent, and establish sports as a way of life that contributes in enhancing community health and the quality of life for its members.
Rashid Mohammed, Head of Sports Events Planning and Implementation at the Dubai Sports Council, said: “School sports are a cornerstone of building a healthier and more active society, and a starting point for discovering and developing talent from a young age. At the Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with schools and organising bodies, we work to provide diverse opportunities that allow students to practice sports regularly and participate in competitions. This enhances their self-confidence, cultivates values of discipline, perseverance and respect for opponents, and encourages them to continue their athletic activities both inside and outside of school.”
He was thrilled to see the growing number of participants. “The Dubai Schools Games embody the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 in increasing sports participation and developing talent through a continuous programme that brings students together throughout the academic year. This allows them to discover sports that suit their abilities and interests. We strive for school participation to be the beginning of a sustainable sporting path, where the efforts of the school, family, and the sports sector are integrated to encourage students to develop their skills, help talented individuals progress, and instill healthy habits in the new generations,” Rashid Mohammed added.
Table Tennis champions
In the girls’ competition, Diksha Naveen from the Indian High School took first place, followed by Shreya Chetan Joshi from the Indian International School in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Aviva Amith from Delhi Private School, in third.
In the boys’ category, Yousef Ahmed Alhawai from Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha (Cycle 3) won first place, with Daksh Omprakash from GEMS Modern Academy in second, and Ashwin Chaturvedi from Delhi Private School in third.
The competitions provided students with an opportunity to test their skills and gain experience by competing against peers from different schools, as well as showcasing school talents and encouraging them to continue training and participating in tournaments.
Diverse programme
The table tennis tournament marks the beginning of the new season’s competitions, which includes 31 sports spread across 93 days of events. This provides students with diverse options for participation and competition throughout the academic year and supports the role of schools in fostering regular sports practice.
The October competitions continue with the shooting championship on October 14 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, followed by the triathlon on October 25 at Al Mamzar Beach, and then the golf championship on October 28 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.
About MIDEA School Games: The Games are proudly title sponsored by MIDEA, with Volkswagen Al Nabooda Automobiles, Careem, and Almarai as key partners. Al Ain Water serves as Hydration Partner, Clive as Streaming Partner and ESM as Delivery Partner of the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games.
-Ends
The tournament witnessed the participation of 260 registered students from 25 schools across Dubai, competing for titles in both the boys’ and girls’ singles categories.
The tournament is part of the Dubai Sports Council’s support for school sports, aiming to enhance its role in discovering and developing sporting talent, encouraging students to engage in physical activity, developing their skills and competitive abilities, and providing them with opportunities to represent their schools in organised competitions.
This aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, which seeks to broaden the base of sports participants, discover and develop talent, and establish sports as a way of life that contributes in enhancing community health and the quality of life for its members.
Rashid Mohammed, Head of Sports Events Planning and Implementation at the Dubai Sports Council, said: “School sports are a cornerstone of building a healthier and more active society, and a starting point for discovering and developing talent from a young age. At the Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with schools and organising bodies, we work to provide diverse opportunities that allow students to practice sports regularly and participate in competitions. This enhances their self-confidence, cultivates values of discipline, perseverance and respect for opponents, and encourages them to continue their athletic activities both inside and outside of school.”
He was thrilled to see the growing number of participants. “The Dubai Schools Games embody the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 in increasing sports participation and developing talent through a continuous programme that brings students together throughout the academic year. This allows them to discover sports that suit their abilities and interests. We strive for school participation to be the beginning of a sustainable sporting path, where the efforts of the school, family, and the sports sector are integrated to encourage students to develop their skills, help talented individuals progress, and instill healthy habits in the new generations,” Rashid Mohammed added.
Table Tennis champions
In the girls’ competition, Diksha Naveen from the Indian High School took first place, followed by Shreya Chetan Joshi from the Indian International School in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Aviva Amith from Delhi Private School, in third.
In the boys’ category, Yousef Ahmed Alhawai from Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha (Cycle 3) won first place, with Daksh Omprakash from GEMS Modern Academy in second, and Ashwin Chaturvedi from Delhi Private School in third.
The competitions provided students with an opportunity to test their skills and gain experience by competing against peers from different schools, as well as showcasing school talents and encouraging them to continue training and participating in tournaments.
Diverse programme
The table tennis tournament marks the beginning of the new season’s competitions, which includes 31 sports spread across 93 days of events. This provides students with diverse options for participation and competition throughout the academic year and supports the role of schools in fostering regular sports practice.
The October competitions continue with the shooting championship on October 14 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, followed by the triathlon on October 25 at Al Mamzar Beach, and then the golf championship on October 28 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.
About MIDEA School Games: The Games are proudly title sponsored by MIDEA, with Volkswagen Al Nabooda Automobiles, Careem, and Almarai as key partners. Al Ain Water serves as Hydration Partner, Clive as Streaming Partner and ESM as Delivery Partner of the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games.
-Ends
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment