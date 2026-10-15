World Rowing Coastal Championships Makes Debut In China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qingdao Municipal People's Government

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 World Rowing Coastal Championships, a flagship event of the World Rowing Federation, officially kicked off on Oct. 10 at Golden Beach in Qingdao West Coast New Area. This marks the first time the championships have been held in China.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Originating from traditional rowing, coastal rowing is contested in open waters such as seas and lakes. Compared with traditional rowing, it places greater demands on athletes' ability to navigate complex water conditions, blending speed, strength, technique, and tactical skill in a highly competitive and spectator-friendly sport.

The competition days were from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, featuring men's, women's, and mixed categories across seven disciplines, including single and double sculls. A total of 194 athletes from 18 countries and regions competed in the championships.

Under the theme "Race along the Coast, Row toward the Future - Qingdao Embarks on a Blue Ocean Journey with the World," the event underscores Qingdao's commitment to deepening exchanges and cooperation with the World Rowing Federation and national rowing associations worldwide, while accelerating the development of coastal rowing in China.

The event is hosted by the World Rowing Federation and co-organized by the Chinese Rowing Association, the Shandong Sports Bureau, and the Qingdao Municipal People's Government.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.