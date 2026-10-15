Lili Pays Small Businesses Up To 4.00% APY On Balances Between $500K And $1M
|Savings balance
|APY (effective January 13, 2026)
|$0.01 to $500,000
|2.25%
|Above $500,000 to $1,000,000
|4.00%
|Any portion above $1,000,000
|No interest earned
Interest accrues daily from the first dollar. There are no lockup periods, no minimum balance requirements, and no penalties for withdrawals, so businesses keep access to reserves for payroll, inventory, or unexpected expenses. Based on a Lili survey, traditional banks typically pay between 0.01% and 0.50% APY on business savings.
Yield with deposit protection
Businesses holding balances in this range also need protection beyond the standard $250,000 FDIC limit. Lili accounts are FDIC insured up to $3 million through Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC, and a network of sweep program banks, so a business can earn the top savings tier while keeping its full balance within insured limits.
How to access the rate
Any Lili customer can open the Lili Savings Account from the dashboard as a sub-account of their business checking account. No paid plan is required. Lili Core includes business checking with a Visa debit card, ACH and wire payments, multi-user team access, and integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, Gusto, Stripe, and Shopify, all with a $0 monthly fee.
About Lili
Lili is an online business banking platform for US small businesses, offering business checking with no monthly fee on its Core plan, high-yield savings, FDIC insurance up to $3M, access to capital through partner lenders, and integrated financial tools including invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax savings. Lili has served more than 200,000 businesses across the United States.
Media Contact
Senior Communications Manager
Marisa Fine
Lili.co
...
Lili is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. The standard FDIC deposit insurance limit is $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category, through Sunrise Banks, N.A. and the sweep program banks. The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for the Lili Savings Account is variable and may change at any time; disclosed APY is effective as of January 13, 2026. 2.25% APY applies to balances up to and including $500,000; 4.00% APY applies to balances over $500,000 and up to and including $1,000,000; any portion of a balance over $1,000,000 earns no interest. Available on all Lili plans.
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###CONTACT: Senior Communications Manager Marisa Fine Lili.co...
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