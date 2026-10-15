Novonesis Opens Doors To Students To Inspire The Next Generation Of U.S. Biomanufacturing Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing Day events give students firsthand exposure to modern manufacturing careers, biotechnology and the growing U.S. bioeconomy

Franklinton, N.C., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novonesis, a global leader in biosolutions, welcomed more than 70 high school students to its facilities in Franklinton, North Carolina; Blair, Nebraska; and Salem, Virginia during events held September 30 through October 8 as part of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) 2026. The effort continues the company's commitment to building awareness of career pathways in modern manufacturing and developing the skilled workforce needed to support the future of U.S. biomanufacturing.

Novonesis is an official sponsor of the MFG Day initiative of the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. Each year, MFG Day connects students with manufacturers across the country to provide firsthand exposure to modern manufacturing careers and the education and training pathways that can lead to them.

At Novonesis, that means helping students see how biology and technology come together in advanced manufacturing environments to create biosolutions used in everyday life, while introducing them to the people and careers that make those solutions possible.

“You can't pursue a career you don't know exists,” said Darren Alfano, Head of People and Organization for Novonesis North America.“MFG Day gives students a chance to experience the innovative, world-class biomanufacturing happening right in their communities and the many career pathways available to them. By opening our doors and connecting students with our people, we're helping them see how they could play a meaningful role in building the future of biosolutions and the U.S. bioeconomy.”

Bringing modern biomanufacturing careers and pathways to life

Novonesis' 2025 MFG Day events demonstrated the impact this level of exposure can have on students' perceptions of manufacturing, driving a 158% increase in student interest in manufacturing careers and introducing 93% of participants to career pathways they had not previously considered.

Building on that success, students in grades 9–12 participating in Novonesis' MFG Day 2026 events experienced modern biomanufacturing in person, touring production facilities, laboratories and other operational areas. Across the three sites, students explored processes including fermentation, production and quality control, learned about environmental sustainability and met Novonesis employees working in manufacturing and technical roles. They also discovered the skills and career pathways that could prepare them for meaningful work in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

These experiences are designed to challenge outdated perceptions of manufacturing by showing students what the industry looks like today. Modern biomanufacturing brings together biology, advanced technology and skilled people across a wide range of roles, including production operators, maintenance technicians, and other technical and professional careers.

Local community and economic development representatives also participated in the events, reinforcing the importance of connecting students with career opportunities in their own communities. These connections support Novonesis' broader commitment to workforce development and helping students discover the diverse pathways into biomanufacturing careers, from industry certifications and two-year programs to four-year degrees and advanced scientific training.

By connecting students with the people and technologies behind biosolutions, Novonesis is helping inspire the next generation of talent who will bring biotechnology innovations to life and shape the future of the U.S. bioeconomy.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is a global biosolutions company leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, Novonesis transforms the way the world produces, consumes, and lives. Across more than 30 industries, Novonesis biosolutions are already creating value for thousands of customers while benefiting the planet. With more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Novonesis partners with businesses and communities to better our world with biology.

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Manufacturing Day 2026 - Novonesis - Franklinton, NC Manufacturing Day 2026 - Novonesis - Blair, NE

CONTACT: Kathy Humphrey Novonesis 19193397110...