Transferra Launches Visa Cards for Business and Private Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transferra

London, UK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transferra Launches New Virtual And Physical Visa Cards For Business Accounts And For The People Behind Them

A black Visa Business card for company spending and a Visa card in purple-to-silver gradient for personal use, each issued as a virtual and a physical card, linked directly to clients' Transferra accounts.

Transferra today announced the launch of new Visa payment cards for its clients. Both come as virtual and physical cards and replace Transferra's previous virtual-only card. They will be available from November 2026. Companies holding a Transferra business account can now order a Visa Business card for company expenses, while individuals with a Transferra personal account can order a Visa card for their own spending.

The cards give clients a direct way to spend from the balances they already hold with Transferra, in stores, online and at ATMs wherever Visa is accepted.

Two Cards, Two Purposes

The Transferra Visa Debit Business card is issued to companies with a Transferra business account. It comes in a matte black finish and is designed for day-to-day company spending: travel, supplier payments, subscriptions and expenses incurred by directors and staff abroad.

The Transferra Visa Debit card is linked to a Transferra personal account. Personal accounts are open to individuals, whether they are business owners keeping personal and company money apart with one provider, or private clients who live, work and travel across borders. The card carries a purple-to-silver gradient drawn from Transferra's brand palette.

Both are Visa debit cards, issued as a virtual card for online payments and a contactless physical card, managed from the Transferra platform alongside payments and FX. Clients can:



Pay in any currency with VISA FX rate

Issue cards with high limits and spending controls, including additional Visa Business cards for directors and team members, so staff stop paying company costs from personal cards

See activity by account or by individual card

Freeze, unfreeze or cancel a card themselves

Confirm online payments with 3D Secure Add cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay

Transferra Expands Card Offering

Transferra works with companies whose operations span several jurisdictions: asset managers, consultancies, e-commerce, education, affiliates, travel, SaaS, sports, marketing, IT services, real estate, shipping and logistics, wholesale traders and regulated industries, as well as freelancers. Many of these clients already move funds across 195+ countries through Transferra. Transferra's previous card was virtual only. It covered online payments but left out hotels, restaurants, in-store purchases and cash withdrawals. The new range pairs a new virtual card, ready to use as soon as it is issued, with a physical card for everything else.

"Our clients run businesses that don't fit one country, and their spending doesn't either," said Alexey Reshko, COO of Transferra. "A director paying for a hotel in London or a supplier dinner in Dubai should be able to do it straight from the account their company already uses with us. Our first card was virtual only. The new range gives clients both: a virtual card for online payments and a physical one for everything else."Nick Kerpe, Head of Sales at Transferra, added: "Clients already used our first virtual card online. What they kept asking for was a card they could hand over at a hotel desk or use at an ATM, from the same account."

Availability

The cards will be available from November 2026. Current and prospective Transferra clients can now join the waiting list. Existing business clients can register for a Visa Business card through their account manager or the online platform, and personal account holders can register for the Visa card the same way.

About Transferra

Transferra is a UK Electronic Money Institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 942346). It provides business accounts, international payments and FX to companies operating across borders, with payments to 195+ countries. Each client works with a dedicated account manager, and Transferra's team assesses multi-jurisdictional and multi-entity corporate structures as part of onboarding.



Contact

Head of Marketing

Dana Lihotina

Transferra

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Transferra Launches Visa Cards for Business and Private Clients

CONTACT: Head of Marketing Dana Lihotina Transferra...