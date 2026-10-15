UAE Banking Heavyweight Joins Neonc As Global Brain-Cancer Drug Development Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) –made a powerful leadership move at a pivotal moment in its brain-cancer drug development strategy. The appointment of Ali Alabedin, Head of Islamic Banking Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), to NeOnc's Board of Directors.

Alabedin brings more than three decades of international banking and executive experience to a company working to advance investigational therapies and expand its presence in the United Arab Emirates. FAB reported AED 1.41 trillion in total assets as of June 30, 2026, underscoring the scale of the financial institution from which NeOnc is drawing its new board-level expertise.

The significance extends beyond a routine board appointment. Alabedin's background in financial governance, institutional banking and international business development could be particularly relevant as NeOnc pursues a multinational clinical-development strategy. Advancing investigational therapies across jurisdictions requires more than promising laboratory science: it can involve coordinating regulatory requirements, clinical sites, manufacturing, specialist investigators, financing and partnerships across different healthcare systems. Alabedin's experience may help NeOnc navigate those commercial and institutional complexities as it seeks to turn regulatory progress into clinical execution.

The timing is particularly notable because CEO Amir F. Heshmatpour is scheduled to speak at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, October 20–22, at the ADNEC Centre. On October 22, he is expected to participate in the panel“The Investment Lens: Banking on Prediction,” discussing how capital, precision medicine and international collaboration can help move promising science through clinical development. The summit brings together healthcare leaders, policymakers, researchers and investors in one top destinations for next-generation wealth, reflecting Abu Dhabi's wider ambition to connect scientific innovation with funding and real-world healthcare implementation. Heshmatpour emphasized the importance of financing and scientific rigor, saying:“For patients and families facing devastating brain cancers, the urgency is real. Our responsibility is to match that urgency with rigorous science and the capital needed to move clinical development forward.”

NeOnc's UAE strategy is significant because multinational clinical research can help companies broaden access to investigators and patient populations, develop operational relationships across regions and evaluate whether promising therapies can advance through different regulatory pathways. When properly designed and coordinated, international programs can also support recruitment, diversify clinical-site participation and provide experience with different healthcare systems. These benefits are not automatic: trials must follow consistent protocols, appropriate ethics reviews, reliable data standards and jurisdiction-specific requirements. Results from one country do not independently establish a treatment's effectiveness elsewhere, but building a coordinated international development network can create additional options for a clinical-stage company pursuing complex central nervous system cancers.

Abu Dhabi is seeking to establish itself as a hub for health research, precision medicine, biotechnology and international clinical collaboration. Its Department of Health oversees clinical research approvals, while the emirate has been developing partnerships, research infrastructure and investment initiatives intended to attract life-sciences companies. For NeOnc, the UAE offers a potential platform for regional collaboration and clinical development alongside its U.S. programs. The company has also described NuroMENA as a vehicle for building Middle Eastern relationships. Alabedin's international banking and institutional experience could be useful as NeOnc evaluates partnerships, capital requirements and the financial structures needed to support this expansion, although any specific future financing or partnership remains unconfirmed.

NeOnc has already secured Department of Health – Abu Dhabi investigational new drug authorizations for both lead candidates. NEO100's June authorization covers multiple adult development protocols spanning Phase 1 through Phase 2, along with pediatric studies subject to further protocol review. NEO212 has also received UAE authorization and completed Phase 1 dose escalation, positioning it for potential Phase 2 development subject to applicable ethics approvals and other pre-enrollment conditions.

The company's recent clinical and financial developments add another layer to the story. In August, NeOnc reported topline results from its 24-patient NEO100 Phase 2a study, including six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% and median overall survival of 26.09 months.

The study results were further supported by insider open-market stock purchases following the results, and it priced a $15 million registered direct offering involving new and existing institutional investors.

NeOnc also announced the redemption of all outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock, saying the move eliminated the related potential dilution without issuing common shares.

The next major scheduled regulatory milestone is the November 17 FDA End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting for NEO212, where the company expects to discuss potential Phase 2 trial design, patient population, endpoints and regulatory pathways.

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