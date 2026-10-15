The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (“Cooper Companies” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: COO ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. (COO), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On September 9, 2026, Cooper Companies announced third quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company“reported revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year” and stated that“the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision's U.S. channel inventory reductions.” The Company further stated that it “proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4.” Cooper also lowered its full-year guidance, explaining that “the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory.” Revenue guidance was reduced by approximately 1.4%, or $59.5 million at the midpoint, to $4.24 billion, while EPS guidance was reduced by approximately 1.8%, or $0.09 at the midpoint, to a range of $4.51 to $4.55.

On this news, Cooper Companies shares declined $9.31 or 14.67% per share, to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Cooper Companies securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

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Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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