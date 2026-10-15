Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Cellectis S.A. (“Cellectis” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CLLS ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN CELLECTIS S.A. (CLLS), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On September 14, 2026, Cellectis announced it would prioritize in vivo gene editing therapies (HEAL-101 and HEAL-201) over CAR-T cell therapies. The Company concurrently announced it plans to discontinue the development of CAR-T cell therapies lasme-cel and eti-cel. In the accompanying conference call, the Company's Chief Medical Officer, Adrian Kilcoyne stated“ Cellectis is not able finance [Eti-cel and Lasme-cel] given the time lines that we have and the limited cash resources that we have.”

On this news, shares of Cellectis declined $1.27 per share, or 40.97%, to close at $1.83 per share on September 14, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Cellectis S.A . securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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