Grayscale Investments Partners With Republic To Expand Investor Access To Investment Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grayscale DeFi Fund, Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund, and Grayscale Data Network Trust are now available to eligible investors through Republic's investment platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced a new partnership with Republic, a leading onchain global investment platform. The partnership will make select Grayscale investment products available to eligible accredited investors through Republic's platform. Products available through the partnership will initially include Grayscale DeFi Fund (Ticker: DEFG), Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund, and Grayscale Data Network Trust.

The partnership expands access to Grayscale investment products spanning three emerging areas of the digital asset ecosystem: decentralized finance, decentralized artificial intelligence, and onchain AI data infrastructure. It also reflects both firms' focus to bring differentiated investment opportunities to a broader group of eligible investors.

“For more than a decade, Grayscale has led the way in bringing digital assets into the mainstream, pioneering new investment products and offering exposure to some of the most innovative areas of the digital economy,” said Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale.“Our partnership with Republic builds on that leadership, bringing our differentiated investment strategies to a broader audience of eligible investors and further cementing Grayscale's position at the forefront of digital asset innovation and access.”

“Republic's mission focuses on digital assets and investor access,” noted Andrew Durgee, co-CEO of Republic.“This partnership with Grayscale provides our Republic user base with a simple way to add diversified digital asset exposure to their portfolio early in the life cycle of these funds, a time traditionally limited to institutional investors, for a minimum investment of just $2,500.”

The three products represent distinct areas of the expanding onchain ecosystem:



Grayscale DeFi Fund, which provides diversified exposure to a market-cap-weighted basket of leading decentralized finance protocols supporting core onchain financial services, including lending, trading, and asset management.



Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund, which provides diversified exposure to protocols operating at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, including decentralized compute, data storage, and AI services.

Grayscale Data Network Trust, which provides exposure to $DATA, the native token of the DATA Network. The DATA Network is a blockchain designed to source, verify, and license data used to train artificial intelligence models, creating an onchain record of data provenance, licensing terms, and compensation for contributors and rights holders.



The partnership marks the latest step in Grayscale's ongoing efforts to broaden investor access to digital assets and provide more ways to gain exposure to emerging areas of the digital asset ecosystem.

Grayscale DeFi Fund, Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund, and Grayscale Data Network Trust (the“Products”) are available exclusively to eligible accredited investors.** For more information, please visit grayscale.com. To access these Products on the Republic platform, please visit republic.com/grayscale-funds.

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with access to a broad range of digital assets through a comprehensive suite of investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

About Republic

Republic is a leading investment ecosystem that expands global access to private markets, and sets new standards for transparency through blockchain-powered infrastructure. With a portfolio comprising over 2,500 companies and a community of 3 million members from more than 150 countries, Republic has a proven track record and has deployed over US$3 billion through its comprehensive range of investment platforms, funds, and advisory firms. Its core mission is to employ blockchain technology to foster a more inclusive and efficient global financial system. Republic's most recent financial innovations include opening global retail access through enterprise partnerships with Hamilton Lane and Bitget along with pre-IPO exposure through Mirror Tokens.

*Largest digital asset-focused asset manager based on AUM as of 6/30/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**An accredited investor, as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, is an individual with income over $200,000 ($300,000 with spouse) in each of the past two years, an individual with net worth over $1 million, excluding primary residence, an individual holding certain financial licenses (e.g., Series 7, 65, or 82), or an entity with over $5 million in assets or all equity owners who are accredited.

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Important Disclosures

Private placement securities are speculative, illiquid and involve a high degree of risk, including loss of your entire investment. The products are suitable only for investors who can bear that loss. Carefully consider each product's investment objective, risk factors, fees and expenses before investing. This and other information is in each product's private placement memorandum and subscription documents, available through the Republic platform. Read them carefully before investing.

The shares are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), the Investment Company Act of 1940 or any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Shares are offered in concurrent private placements, (i) under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act to accredited investors only (whose status must be verified), and (ii) under Regulation S under the Securities Act, only to persons that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Rule 902(k)) in offshore transactions (as defined in Rule 902(h)). Shares are restricted securities subject to significant limits on resale and transfer, and are not redeemable.

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This content is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, shares in any jurisdiction or to any person to whom such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Shares are not offered under Regulation S to any person in the United States or to any U.S. person. Investors outside the United States are responsible for complying with the laws of their jurisdiction; any jurisdiction-specific notices are in each product's private placement memorandum and subscription documents.

Digital assets have experienced extreme volatility and may continue to. Digital assets are also subject to custody, protocol, cybersecurity and regulatory risks described in each private placement memorandum.

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Investments are not FDIC-insured. SIPC protection, where applicable, does not protect against declines in investment value or investment losses.

This best-efforts capital raise is not contingent upon the Issuer raising any minimum aggregate offering amount to execute its business objectives.