Acronis Appoints Prakash Panjwani As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran cybersecurity CEO with experience in scaling organizations to lead Acronis' next phase of innovation and growth

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced the appointment of Prakash Panjwani as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Jan-Jaap“JJ” Jager, who will remain an Acronis shareholder.

“I want to thank Jan-Jaap for advancing the product platform with AI-based innovations, driving partner growth, and positioning the company for future success,” said Warren Adelman, Chairperson of the Acronis Board of Directors.“As we move forward with Prakash, we have an experienced executive to build on the momentum and lead the company through the next phase of growth. Prakash brings deep cybersecurity expertise and a proven track record in scaling global security platforms. His product and go-to-market expertise, knowledge and experience in the MSP market, and proven ability to drive organic growth and M&A activity make him the right leader at the right time for Acronis.”







Panjwani brings extensive experience leading global cybersecurity, MSP-focused platforms, and turning product innovation into sustainable growth. He previously served as CEO of WatchGuard Technologies and SafeNet. During a decade leading WatchGuard, he guided the company's evolution from a firewall-focused business into a broader cybersecurity platform, built with AI-powered endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and managed detection and response (MDR).

Panjwani's channel-native mindset and deep understanding of the MSP ecosystem, experience developing strong teams, and proven track record of expanding platform businesses position him well to build on Acronis' momentum and lead its next phase of growth. Panjwani's focus on uniting cybersecurity, data protection, infrastructure management and service automation into one natively integrated platform will play a significant role in Acronis' continued commitment to partners and accelerating performance.

“Acronis has built a unique AI-native cyber platform with an MSP-focused approach that is highly scalable. I am excited to join this team to build upon that foundation, accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our partners,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of Acronis.“In a highly dynamic market that is fueling the need for enhanced cybersecurity, MSPs have an excellent opportunity to adopt platforms that are built from the ground up for cyber protection, with AI-based automation to simplify operations and reduce the cost of delivering the best solution to their end users. Acronis not only has that platform in place, but also a clear opportunity to continue to build on it.”

For more information about Acronis' leadership team, visit:

About Acronis

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at