

Shopify's 2026-10 API version, stable since Oct. 1, removes the incomplete-checkout field from the Customer Account API, and the Admin API now returns errors for metafield filters it cannot apply.*

Newly registered carrier services no longer add rates to Shopify's General shipping profile, and shipping-address changes made through the Admin API on unfulfilled orders now recalculate taxes.*

Optimum7 is advising merchants to map which API version each custom app and connected system calls before adopting 2026-10. The agency is a Shopify Plus Partner and has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations since 2007.

Miami, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify's 2026-10 API version became stable on October 1, bringing changes to shipping rates, inventory errors, order taxes and customer account data that affect custom apps and connected systems.* Optimum7 is advising merchants with custom apps or connected systems to identify which API version each integration calls and which of the changes apply before moving to 2026-10. The update adds a technical question to the decisions covered in Top 11 Shopify Marketing Agencie: whether the agency running a store's traffic can also update the integrations the store runs on.

“Most of the time, a store asking for more traffic has a leak, not a traffic problem,” said Duran Inci, CEO of eCommerce.com and Optimum7. “Sometimes it's a slow product page. Sometimes it's a purchase tag firing twice or an app that stopped working when Shopify changed its API. You fix the leak first, then you buy the traffic.”

What Changed in Shopify's 2026-10 API Version

The release removes the deprecated incomplete-checkout field, along with the unreachable checkout type, from the Customer Account API. In the Admin API, product and collection queries that filter by a metafield not set up for filtering now return an error instead of being silently ignored.* Registering a carrier service now registers only the service and no longer adds its rates to the General shipping profile.* Changing the shipping address on an unfulfilled order through the API now recalculates taxes for the new destination. Orders with nothing left to fulfill can now show a“fulfillment not required” status instead of“unfulfilled.”* The release also removes the obsolete ITEM_NOT_STOCKED_AT_LOCATION error from the inventoryAdjustQuantities, inventoryMoveQuantities and inventorySetOnHandQuantities mutations, so integrations that handle that error need updating.*

Before adopting version 2026-10, teams need to review affected integrations and make the applicable query, code or shipping-profile changes.* On Shopify rebuilds, Optimum7 also audits legacy scripts and maps them to replacements before the rebuild starts.

What the Changes Mean at Checkout, in Inventory and on Orders

A carrier service registered under 2026-10 needs its carrier-calculated rates configured in a shipping profile before they appear at checkout.* An inventory integration that stops syncing after an update can leave a sold-out product advertised as available, and Google Merchant Center can disapprove products when feed availability and the product page do not match.*

Shopify Marketing Agency Work That Needs Developers

The agency running a store's paid traffic does not always maintain the apps and integrations those campaigns depend on. At Optimum7, developers and the marketers running paid search and PPC campaign work on the same Shopify stores and judge changes against the same sales data.

On one Shopify Plus project, Optimum7 moved a dual-brand apparel retailer and wholesaler's more than 930,000 orders and 457,000 customer accounts to two independent Shopify Plus stores on a headless storefront architecture. The team mapped legacy URLs to 301 redirects and preserved the retailer's organic search visibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Who updates a store's custom apps after a Shopify API release?

Answer: For public apps from the Shopify App Store, the app developer. For custom apps and integrations built for the store, the store's own developers or agency. Optimum7's developers handle that work for the custom apps and integrations on the stores it supports.

Question: How long can a Shopify app stay on an older API version?

Answer: Each stable version is supported for at least 12 months. When an app calls a version that is no longer accessible, Shopify falls forward and responds using the oldest accessible stable version, which can include changes the app was never updated for.*

Question: What happens to taxes when an unfulfilled order's shipping address changes through the API?

Answer: Under 2026-10, Shopify recalculates taxes for the new destination. Shopify recommends re-querying the order's tax lines and totals afterward to handle any payment or refund difference.*

Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants can contact Optimum7 through its Shopify Plus development service to review which of their integrations the 2026-10 changes affect.

*Sources: Shopify, 2026-10 API Release Notes; Shopify, API Versioning documentation; Google Merchant Center Help, Inaccurate Availability Status Due to Inconsistency Between Feed and Landing Page.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci Ceo Optimum7...