Fleet Advantage Releases Latest Truck Life Cycle Data Index (TLDI) As Diesel Reaches $6.40 Per Gallon, Showing Q4 2026 Is The Optimal Window To Order New Class-8 Trucks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Shows Fleets of 100 Trucks Running 2022 Model Year Equipment Could Save $1.27 Million in the First Year by Upgrading to 2028 MY Trucks; Waiting Until 2027 Could Erase More Than $410,000 of That Savings FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in specialty financing, fleet data analytics, asset performance services, and life cycle cost management, today released updated findings from its Truck Life Cycle Data Index (TLDI), which compares all-in operating costs of Class-8 trucks across recent model years. The price of diesel has made headlines recently, with the average price now at $6.40 per gallon; the data underscores the severe and growing financial consequences for organizations operating older model-year equipment. The latest TLDI evaluates model year (MY) 2022 through 2026 sleeper trucks versus new 2028 MY equipment. According to the data, upgrading from a 2022 MY sleeper to a 2028 MY model can save organizations $12,655 per vehicle in the first year. For a fleet of 100 trucks, these savings scale to $1,265,500. The TLDI figures do not include adjustments for the upcoming EPA mandate. Diesel prices have climbed steadily since Fleet Advantage last released its TLDI in April, when the national average stood at $5.47 per gallon. As fuel prices rise, the cost gap between older, less-efficient equipment and newer, more fuel-efficient trucks continues to widen, placing additional financial pressure on organizations running aging assets. Fleet Advantage's TLDI data shows the compounding cost advantage of newer equipment across fuel efficiency and total all-in cost:





*2028 MY figures are without EPA mandate adjustments. Average fuel price as of September 28, 2026: $6.40 per gallon. Savings reflect estimated per-unit total cost differences when upgrading from model years 2022 through 2026 to a 2028 MY sleeper. Diesel and Fuel Breakouts

Fuel economy continues to represent a major portion of the savings available through truck replacement. Based on the TLDI, organizations running 2022 MY sleepers can save $12,818 per truck in fuel alone in the first year following replacement with a 2028 MY truck, a 16% reduction in fuel expense with corresponding CO2 savings. The first-year fuel cost for a 2028 MY truck is $66,057, compared with $78,875 for a 2022 MY truck. At $6.40 per gallon, even incremental improvements in fuel efficiency translate into thousands of dollars in annual savings per truck, significantly accelerating return on investment timelines. Why Q4 2026 Is the Optimal Time to Order

The TLDI figures do not include EPA mandate adjustments, but the upcoming EPA timeline makes the timing of a truck order as important as the decision to upgrade. Fleet Advantage compared three acquisition scenarios for an organization replacing 100 model-year 2022 trucks with 2028 MY equipment, based on when the order is placed:

When Trucks Are Ordered Equipment and EPA Impact Total Savings Across 100 Trucks Q4 2026 Order now at a 2028 MY truck cost with no EPA penalty and no added cost for the newer engine $1,265,500 Q1 and Q2 2027 Noncompliant engine trucks, with an EPA penalty of approximately $7,000 per truck $968,800 Q3 and Q4 2027 Compliant engine trucks, with a cost of approximately $12,000 per truck $852,000

Ordering in Q4 2026 allows organizations to lock in the full savings and avoid both the added expense of the newer engine and the penalties imposed by the EPA timeline, even at a slightly escalated OEC. With the third quarter of 2026 now closed, Q4 is the best remaining opportunity. Organizations that wait until the first half of 2027 will incur a penalty, but will still realize savings. Those that wait until the second half of 2027 will gain a compliant engine, but will incur the extra cost. In total, organizations that delay could lose more than $410,000 in potential savings per 100 trucks.

Availability will vary by manufacturer. Some OEMs will not offer noncompliant trucks later in the timeline, while others will, so organizations should confirm their options in addition to evaluation of alternative fuel vehicles, before assuming a future order will be available on current terms.

“Choosing when to order trucks and what type of truck are two of the most consequential decisions an organization will make this decade,” said Brian Antonellis, CTP, Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations for Fleet Advantage.“With diesel at $6.40 per gallon and an EPA timeline that makes every quarter of delay more expensive, organizations cannot afford to make this call on instinct or incomplete information. The difference between ordering in Q4 2026 and waiting until late 2027 is more than $410,000 for every 100 trucks. That is why it is so important to have the most accurate data, a clear understanding of how engine compliance, penalties and fuel efficiency work together, and what alternative fuel vehicle options are available for a company's specific application before making a procurement decision.”

Multiyear Planning

A multi-year procurement plan is essential to optimizing equipment acquisition and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). Paired with advanced data analytics, a proactive strategy gives organizations the fleet performance insights and market intelligence needed to make smarter, better-timed acquisition decisions, particularly when regulatory changes and volatile fuel prices are reshaping the economics of every order.

“Ultimately, a well-crafted procurement plan based on proven analytics leads to significant cost savings, improved operational efficiency, and a more competitive asset management strategy,” added Antonellis.“The data says the window is open right now, but it is closing.”

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage is the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks and has over $4.3 Billion in assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management program. This comprises a client portfolio of more than 50 of America's top corporate fleets, including six (6) of the top 10 private fleets in the country. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing fleet asset management, financing solutions, and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Our model of TCO, clean diesel, and safety-enhanced trucks with shorter life cycles complement our customers' ESG goals. The accomplishments of Fleet Advantage and our leadership team continue to be recognized for tremendous growth and industry leadership with numerous awards, including Top Private Independent and Most Innovative Firm by the Monitor Daily, Top Software & Tech Awards, Top Women Associates in Finance, and Green Supply Chain Awards to name a few. The company has also been named to Inc. magazine's 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For more information John Sternal Merit Mile 561-362-8888 – office 954-592-1201 – mobile...