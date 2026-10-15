Finix Integrates With Cash App Pay And Afterpay To Expand Payment Options For Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnerships connect Finix's payments infrastructure with Cash App Pay and Afterpay, giving businesses more ways to meet customer payment preferences at checkout SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix, the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced an integration to offer Cash App Pay and Afterpay to eligible U.S. businesses. The partnership gives businesses more ways to accept payments through Finix while offering customers greater choice and flexibility at checkout. Businesses using Finix can offer Cash App Pay for one-time and recurring payments and Afterpay for purchases paid in installments, managed alongside their other payments. Customers can authorize purchases through Cash App without entering card details or use Afterpay to split a purchase into four, interest-free payments(1). Together, these options help businesses simplify checkout and give customers more flexibility in how they pay. “Customers expect to pay the way they want to, and businesses need an easy way to meet those expectations,” said Richie Serna, co-founder and CEO of Finix.“Our integration with Cash App Pay and Afterpay gives businesses access to more payment options through Finix, while keeping the experience simple for both the customer at checkout and the business managing payments behind the scenes.” Cash App Pay gives customers a familiar way to check out with a tap or QR code scan, without entering card details. Customers can save it for repeat purchases and subscriptions, while businesses manage payments and refunds through Finix. Afterpay lets customers review a clear payment schedule before completing their purchase, giving them more control over how a purchase fits into their budget. For businesses, it adds a flexible option to meet different customer payment preferences through their existing Finix setup. Cash App Pay and Afterpay are available to eligible U.S.-based businesses processing payments in U.S. dollars. Businesses can contact Finix to learn more about availability and eligibility. Learn more about offering Cash App Pay and Afterpay through Finix.

(1) You must be 18 or older, a resident of the U.S. and meet additional eligibility criteria to qualify. Late fees may apply. Payment amounts shown are estimates, depend on eligibility and exclude taxes and shipping charges, which are added at checkout. For complete terms, see Afterpay terms. Loans to California residents made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License.



About Finix

Finix delivers everything businesses need to build world-class payment experiences. From fast-growing startups and SaaS platforms to large-scale ecommerce companies, Finix's universal API and intuitive dashboard enable businesses to accept and embed payments quickly, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences and accelerate revenue growth. Learn more at finix.com.

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. Banking* on Cash App is easy: customers can receive paychecks early with direct deposit, spend money where Visa is accepted with a personalized Cash App Card, and grow their money with a separate savings balance - all without hidden fees. Customers can also create a unique $Cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, make purchases with Cash App Pay, trade stocks and buy and sell bitcoin**. With Afterpay***, customers can also pay over time in a way that best fits their financial needs through participating merchants or directly in the app. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

*Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued from Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., card, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. See cash.app for more details.

**Brokerage services provided by Cash App Investing LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, subsidiary of Block, Inc. Stablecoin, Bitcoin Map, and Lightning Network are not available to New York residents. Bitcoin services provided by Block Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Investing and bitcoin are non-deposit, non-bank products that are not FDIC insured and involve risk, including monetary loss. Cash App Investing does not trade bitcoin and Block, Inc. is not a member of FINRA or SIPC. For additional information, see the Bitcoin and Cash App Investing disclosures.

***Afterpay is offered and managed through your Cash App account - no Afterpay account needed. Eligibility is based on several factors and is not guaranteed. Afterpay is not available in all states. Afterpay loans issued by First Electronic Bank, serviced by Square Capital, Inc. View state licenses.

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