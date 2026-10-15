Arctic Wolf And Veeam Partner To Bring Backup Intelligence Into Security Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New joint integration extends visibility into critical backup infrastructure, helping organizations detect threats faster, investigate incidents more effectively, and strengthen cyber resilience

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with Veeam, the Data and AI Trust Company, to bring backup and recovery intelligence into the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf's AI-native security operations platform, helping organizations strengthen security and improve cyber resilience. By integrating Veeam Data Platform events with the Arctic Wolf Aurora Superintelligence Platform and the Aurora Agentic SOC, organizations can extend visibility into critical backup infrastructure, reduce security blind spots, and improve their ability to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, with AI accelerating both the speed and scale of attacks, backup and recovery environments have become attractive targets for attackers seeking to disrupt operations and increase the impact of an incident. At the same time, growing volumes of security data and limited resources make it harder for security teams to identify the threats that matter most and understand their potential business impact.

For many organizations, these risks have already become reality. Arctic Wolf's 2026 AI & Cybersecurity Trends Report found that 63% of surveyed organizations experienced a significant cybersecurity incident in the past year. In those moments, recovery systems become critical to restoring operations and maintaining business continuity. Yet when backup activity remains siloed from broader security operations, analysts often lack the context needed to quickly assess suspicious activity, understand the scope of an attack, and support recovery efforts.

To address this challenge, Veeam security and operational events flow into the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, where Arctic Wolf analyzes them alongside more than 10 trillion security events processed each week across customer environments. Arctic Wolf monitors key backup and recovery activity, including malware detections, suspicious user behavior, unauthorized restore attempts, failed backup operations, and administrative changes. By applying targeted detections to these signals, Arctic Wolf helps identify meaningful threats and provide security teams with greater visibility into critical recovery infrastructure.

“Organizations depend on their recovery environments to maintain business continuity when an incident happens, making visibility into those systems critical for cyber resilience,” said Dan Schiappa, President, Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf.“In the age of AI, security teams don't need more alerts. They need context to understand what matters and how to respond. By bringing Veeam backup intelligence into the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, we're helping customers gain a more complete view of their environment, accelerate investigations, and strengthen the resilience outcomes that matter most to their business.”

For existing Veeam® Software customers using Arctic Wolf, the partnership adds managed security operations to one of the most critical components of their resilience strategy. Organizations can continue to leverage Veeam's immutable backups, recovery capabilities, and backup integrity verification while gaining additional visibility, threat monitoring, expert investigation, and security context from Arctic Wolf.

“Data and AI trust requires security and resilience to operate as one connected discipline,” said Michelle Graff, Senior Vice President for Global Partners and Channel at Veeam.“By bringing Veeam signals into Arctic Wolf's security operations platform, we are giving organizations greater visibility into threats affecting their critical data and recovery environments. This partnership helps customers strengthen the trusted, secure, and resilient data foundation they need to maintain business continuity and safely accelerate AI at scale.”

The partnership builds on the shared commitment of Arctic Wolf and Veeam to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience through greater visibility and coordination across security and recovery environments. The companies plan to further connect security operations and data resilience, bringing exposure management, detection and response, and recovery workflows closer together to help organizations make better security decisions and improve business resilience.

Customers can start using the integration today. Learn more here.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk, so they can operate with control and the freedom to innovate. To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit .

Media Contact

Oliver Cowley

Manager, Corporate Communications at Arctic Wolf

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Disclaimer:

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These reflect our current views and are subject to change. They are not guarantees, and actual results may vary.

Integration announcements reference third-party technologies. Arctic Wolf does not claim ownership of partner technologies and functionality is subject to partner product capabilities.