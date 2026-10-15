M Loves Vintage Holdings Announces E-Commerce Platform And Retail Store In Development, Alongside Moda Optics Joint Venture And Planned M Loves Optical Eyewear Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiatives aim to establish a multi-category vintage commerce platform and expand into vintage eyewear through retail, wholesale and distribution opportunities

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Loves Vintage Holdings, a subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH), today highlighted the development of a new ecommerce platform and physical retail store, alongside its joint venture with Moda Optics and plans to introduce M Loves Optical, a new vintage eyewear line.









The initiatives represent a strategic effort to develop M Loves Vintage into a multi-category consumer brand spanning vintage fashion, furniture, collectible accessories and eyewear. The planned ecommerce platform is expected to serve as a central sales channel, while the retail store under development is intended to provide an additional customer-facing presence.

New Ecommerce Platform to Feature Multiple Vintage Categories

The upcoming ecommerce platform is being developed to bring together a curated selection of vintage and distinctive merchandise under the M Loves Vintage brand.

Planned product categories include:



M Loves Vintage Furniture - Curated vintage furniture and distinctive home furnishings.

M Loves Vintage Clothing - Apparel and fashion pieces inspired by the character and individuality of vintage style.

M Loves Vintage Lighters - Collectible and vintage-inspired lighter offerings.

M Loves Optical - A planned eyewear line featuring vintage and vintage-inspired frames. One-of-One Pieces - Unique items selected for their individuality, character and collectibility.



The company intends to create a shopping experience that emphasizes product discovery, distinctive design and merchandise that appeals to consumers seeking alternatives to conventional mass-market offerings.

The ecommerce platform and physical retail store remain in development. Additional information regarding launch timing, store location and product availability is expected to be communicated as plans progress.

Moda Optics Joint Venture Supports Planned Eyewear Expansion

The company's joint venture with Moda Optics represents a key component of its planned expansion into the eyewear sector.

Moda Optics operates across eyewear importing, retail, wholesale and distribution, with a business strategy focused on vintage-style frames and fashion-oriented eyewear. The collaboration is intended to combine the M Loves Vintage brand identity with Moda Optics' industry experience and commercial capabilities.

A principal initiative associated with the joint venture is the planned introduction of M Loves Optical, a new line focused on vintage and vintage-inspired eyewear.

The collection is being developed around the enduring appeal of classic frame designs, with an emphasis on distinctive styling and the intersection of heritage aesthetics and contemporary fashion. The company intends to explore opportunities to serve individual consumers as well as wholesale customers and distribution partners.

Specific collection details, product specifications, pricing and launch timing will be announced as development advances.

Pursuing Retail, Wholesale and International Distribution Opportunities

Moda Optics' operating strategy encompasses multiple potential sales channels, including direct retail, wholesale distribution, importing and exporting.

The company is exploring plans for a multiuse location in Miami, Florida, that could support both retail and wholesale eyewear operations while providing access to international trade channels serving the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Moda Optics also has a relationship with Exclusive Optical, a digital lens surfacing laboratory with locations in Miami, Florida, and New York, New York. The relationship may provide access to lens-related services that could support the development of bundled eyewear and lens offerings, subject to commercial terms, operational arrangements and customer demand.

Together, these capabilities are intended to provide a foundation for pursuing opportunities across several segments of the eyewear value chain.

Positioning Around Vintage Style and Consumer Demand

Vintage eyewear offers opportunities to serve both collectors interested in authentic older frames and consumers drawn to contemporary eyewear influenced by classic designs.

Traditional silhouettes, including aviator, Wayfarer-inspired and cat-eye frames, continue to provide a broad design vocabulary for fashion and optical products. At the same time, consumer interest in individuality, heritage and distinctive personal style creates opportunities for brands that can deliver carefully curated merchandise.

M Loves Vintage Holdings intends to build on these themes through the planned M Loves Optical line while developing a broader retail identity encompassing furniture, clothing, collectible accessories and one-of-one pieces.

The company's multi-category approach is designed to create several potential product and sales channels under a unified brand.

A Multi-Channel Growth Strategy

The ecommerce platform, retail store and Moda Optics joint venture form complementary elements of the company's broader development strategy.

The planned initiatives are intended to provide opportunities to:



Establish a direct-to-consumer ecommerce channel.

Develop a recognizable vintage lifestyle and fashion brand.

Introduce M Loves Optical as a dedicated eyewear line.

Pursue retail and wholesale eyewear opportunities.

Explore international distribution and export markets. Expand the range of vintage and collectible merchandise available through the M Loves Vintage brand.



The timing and scope of these initiatives will depend on development progress, commercial arrangements, market conditions and other operational considerations.

“Our vision is to build M Loves Vintage into a destination that brings together vintage fashion, collectible merchandise and distinctive eyewear. The planned ecommerce platform, retail store and collaboration with Moda Optics are important components of that vision as we work to develop new products, sales channels and opportunities for the business.” - Company Management

About M Loves Vintage Holdings

M Loves Vintage Holdings is a subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH). The business is focused on developing a vintage-inspired consumer brand spanning eyewear, fashion, furniture, collectible accessories and distinctive merchandise. Through its planned ecommerce platform, retail development and collaboration with Moda Optics, the company is pursuing opportunities across consumer retail, eyewear and distribution.

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About TransGlobal Assets Inc.

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH) is a diversified holdings company focused on business development, strategic opportunities and the expansion of its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, plans for the ecommerce platform and retail store, the proposed introduction of M Loves Optical, the development of the Moda Optics joint venture, potential wholesale and export activities, and anticipated business opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, development delays, financing requirements, market demand, competition, supply-chain conditions, the completion and terms of commercial arrangements, regulatory requirements and general economic conditions.

The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Nothing in this release should be interpreted as a guarantee of future results, revenues, profitability or commercial success.

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M Loves Vintage Holdings / TransGlobal Assets Inc.

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Ticker: OTCID: TMSH

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