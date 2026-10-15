Boost Mobile Teams Up With Mike Tyson To Knock Out Wireless Hidden Fees In New Nationwide Campaign



Boost Mobile has officially partnered with boxing icon Mike Tyson to launch its latest brand campaign, "What's Your Plan?"

The campaign plays on Tyson's famous quote: "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." Boost Mobile argues that hidden fees, contract traps, and confusing fine print are the wireless equivalent of a sucker punch to consumers.

The narrative extends off the screen with Boost Mobile sponsoring youth initiatives and hosting localized community events focused on helping the consumer. Boost Mobile extends community support by sponsoring the Mike Tyson Invitational events happening the remainder of 2026 and in 2027.









Boost Mobile taps legendary champion Mike Tyson to anchor its new "What's Your Plan?" campaign, targeting unfair industry practices and expanding community support.

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Mobile today announced a strategic partnership with legendary champion Mike Tyson, launching a bold new brand campaign centered on consumer advocacy, straightforward pricing, and community involvement.

The partnership launches Boost Mobile's national campaign, "What's Your Plan?", a nod to Tyson's famous reminder that even the best plans fall apart when life throws a punch. For millions of mobile users, that punch comes in the form of hidden fees, sudden rate hikes and locked-in contracts from traditional prepaid wireless providers. Boost Mobile has a variety of plans so customers can choose something that fits their needs.

Boost Mobile is flipping the script by stepping into the customer's corner by offering transparent, low-cost plans like the $25/mo. forever plan and no contracts.

"Mike Tyson represents raw authenticity, resilience, and power, the exact energy we are bringing to the wireless industry," said Bob Rupczynski, Group President of Boost Mobile. "Our 'What's Your Plan?' campaign is a promise that Boost Mobile will advocate for the customer, deliver unmatched value, and actively show up in the neighborhoods we serve. Boost Mobile is standing up for the everyday person and giving them a plan that fits their life.”

Community Impact

As part of the initiative, Boost Mobile is taking the campaign directly to local communities through:



Sponsoring Young Athletes: Boost Mobile is proud to sponsor the upcoming Mike Tyson Invitational on October 24 and future events in 2027. This charity program is focused on empowering aspiring young athletes by giving them the coaching they need to be successful. The sponsorship directly supports athletes' travel to the events, education programs, and world-class competition infrastructure to give future champions the stage they deserve.

Neighborhood Events: Boost Mobile's reach spans across the U.S. and throughout the campaign Boost Mobile is hosting localized events to support communities with the issues they are facing. In addition to the annual events like backpack giveaways during back-to-school season, these events focus on supporting the needs of the individual communities where Boost Mobile resides. Nationwide Sweepstakes: Boost Mobile is bringing back the 12 Days of Boostmas nationwide sweepstakes, with special rewards and prizes for Boost Mobile customers.



To learn more about Boost Mobile's plans, visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is a U.S. wireless carrier built to stand up for everyday consumers. Driven by a mission to eliminate hidden fees, contract traps, and industry complexity, Boost Mobile delivers simple, flexible, and transparent connectivity, including its $25/mo. unlimited plan, forever. Boost Mobile is a flagship brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO). To learn more, visit BoostMobile.com or find a store at BoostMobile.com/locations.

Media Inquiries

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