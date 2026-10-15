Newsweek Names Bose, Prioritytire, Merrell, Amainhobbies, Pcrichard And Ring Among America's Best Online Shops For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 500 online shops recognized across six sectors and 26 categories, with Rugs.com earning the highest overall score

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, today announced America's Best Online Shops 2027, recognizing 500 online shops across six sectors and 26 categories for excellence in the digital shopping experience. Bose.com, PriorityTire.com, Merrell.com, AMainHobbies.com, PCRichard.com and Ring.com are among the shops earning the No. 1 position in their respective categories.

Online shopping continues to play a major role in how Americans research and purchase products, making a smooth, reliable and trustworthy digital experience increasingly important. America's Best Online Shops 2027 evaluates retailers on factors such as website usability, product information, payment options, delivery, customer service, security and shopper satisfaction, providing consumers with a comprehensive view of leading U.S. e-commerce experiences.

Among this year's findings, Rugs.com earned the highest overall score, receiving a 9.17 out of 10 across the evaluated dimensions. Cars, Motorcycles & Boats is the largest category in the ranking, with the highest number of recognized online shops.

“Online retail has become one of the most competitive and consequential parts of the American economy, and standing out in a crowded digital marketplace is no small achievement,” said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President at Newsweek.“The America's Best Online Shops ranking, created in partnership with Statista, gives businesses a meaningful benchmark for how they are performing across the areas that matter most to today's consumers, from usability and trust to payment, delivery, customer service and the overall shopping experience. For the retailers recognized, inclusion is a reflection of the work they are doing to meet increasingly high consumer expectations and continually improve how they engage with customers online.”

To determine America's Best Online Shops 2027, more than 9,500 online shops in the United States were considered using Statista's proprietary research database, public online databases, online directories and price comparison websites. Shops recognized in the previous edition and those with the highest number of U.S. visitors in 2025 were also included as candidates for further evaluation.

Eligible online shops were assessed using 36 objective and 10 subjective criteria across eight dimensions: Trust & Security, Purchase & Delivery, Structure & Usability, Service & Communication, Technical Details, Payment, Likelihood of Purchase and Traffic Growth. The evaluation also incorporated an online survey of more than 3,000 American online shoppers, with dimensions weighted according to the factors respondents identified as most important.

Following the evaluation, each online shop received a score out of 10. The 500 highest-scoring shops were recognized as America's Best Online Shops 2027. The ranking reflects data collected and analyzed between March and August 2026.

The complete ranking is available at

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Sarah PoVey

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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