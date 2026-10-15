Intermedia Significantly Expands Healthcare Communications With AI-Powered Patient Engagement And Connections To 15 Leading EHR And Practice Management Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare providers can now connect AI-powered communications, patient engagement, and everyday workflows in a single experience that reduces administrative burden, improves the patient experience, and frees teams to focus on what matters most - patient care.

SUNNYVALE, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, today announced significant new capabilities for its healthcare offering that bring AI-powered communications, patient engagement, and everyday healthcare workflows together in a more unified experience. Healthcare customers gain access to intelligent appointment scheduling across digital interactions, along with digital forms, insurance verification, patient payments, automated engagement workflows, and connectivity with 15 leading electronic health record (EHR) and practice management systems.

Healthcare is Intermedia's number one vertical, with approximately 15,000 healthcare accounts, including several of the largest and most prestigious medical centers in the U.S. The company is also seeing rapidly growing demand from its partners for purpose-built solutions that help providers improve patient access, reduce administrative workload, and deliver a more modern digital experience.

Yet many small and midsize healthcare organizations still rely on disconnected systems and manual workflows that make it difficult to meet rising expectations for convenient scheduling, messaging, reminders, digital payments, and other digital interactions. When communications, scheduling, patient intake, payments, and engagement operate separately, inefficiencies can affect every stage of the patient journey - contributing to missed appointments, slower response times, added administrative work, payment delays, and inconsistent follow-up.

Intermedia's enhanced healthcare offering addresses these challenges by connecting communications with the tools and processes practices use to manage patient interactions - from scheduling and intake through care coordination, follow-up, and payments.

Built around Intermedia Unite®, the offering combines AI-powered business voice, SMS, collaboration, contact center, and telehealth capabilities with intelligent appointment scheduling, digital forms, insurance verification, patient payments, and engagement workflows. Connections to 15 leading EHR and practice management systems allow healthcare organizations to tie communications and patient interactions more closely to the clinical and administrative systems they use every day.

The expansion follows closely on the heels of Intermedia's AI Receptionist launch, helping businesses, including healthcare organizations, deliver a more responsive caller experience. Built directly into Intermedia's communications platform, AI Receptionist answers calls around the clock, responds to common questions, and routes callers to the appropriate department or care team. For healthcare providers, these capabilities help improve patient access and reduce routine front-office interruptions, giving staff more time to focus on patient care.

"Healthcare communications today is about much more than connecting a phone call - it's about connecting the interactions, information, and workflows that help providers deliver great care," said Michael Gold, CEO at Intermedia. "By expanding our healthcare integrations and bringing AI-powered communications, patient engagement, and critical workflows together, we're helping practices reduce administrative burden, make every patient interaction more informed and personalized, and give care teams more time to focus on what matters most - their patients."

Healthcare organizations are now better able to:



Improve patient access and responsiveness

Simplify appointment scheduling, intake, billing, and payment workflows

Automate patient communications and reminders

Personalize interactions with relevant patient information surfaced during calls and communications

Improve coordination across the patient journey

Reduce front-office administrative burden Connect communications with existing EHR and practice management systems

The enhancements respond to growing demand from Intermedia's 7,500+ global partners for solutions that help them better serve healthcare customers. By reaching beyond traditional communications into the processes that shape everyday patient interactions, partners can offer healthcare organizations a more complete solution for improving operational efficiency and the patient experience.

This latest investment builds on Intermedia's deep expertise in healthcare and its continued focus on industry-specific solutions that connect AI-powered communications with the applications organizations rely on every day. Intermedia will continue to innovate across its healthcare offering, applying AI and intelligent communications in practical ways that help providers simplify operations, strengthen patient engagement, and deliver better outcomes for patients and care teams.

For more information about Intermedia's Healthcare Communications Solution, visit .

About Intermedia Intelligent Communications



Intermedia Intelligent Communications helps more than 150,000 business customers connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS (where available), contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power nine times for excellence in assisted technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM that includes financially backed 99.999% uptime SLAs.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as Co-Op and Advisor models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit .

CONTACT: Mariel Santos Intermedia Intelligent Communications 833.370.1906...