Workhorse Group Sets Date For Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference call scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”), an American Industrial Technology company, plans to conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter results and business outlook on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Prior to the conference call, Workhorse will issue its third quarter earnings press release. The press release may also be viewed on Workhorse's website at ir.workhorse.com.

To listen to the conference call webcast, please go to the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's website.

To listen via telephone, please call (877)-407-0789 (U.S.) or (201)-689-8562 (international). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (844)-512-2921

International replay number: (412)-317-6671

Replay ID: 13762979

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is an American Industrial Technology company specializing in electrification, high-voltage systems integration, mobility platforms, ruggedized mobile platform manufacturing, distributed energy systems, and deployable industrial infrastructure. We manufacture durable, reliable and high-performing vehicles and infrastructure for mission-critical applications deployed in the world's most demanding operating environments. More information is available at .

Media Relations Contacts:

Workhorse

John Williams, Chief Communications Officer

+1-206-660-5503, ...

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Investor Relations Contact:

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