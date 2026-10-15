Concurrent Technologies Corporation Elects Tonya P. Wilkerson And Errol A. Campbell, Jr. To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board also recognizes Lt. Gen. Joe Yakovac (Ret.) as he concludes his service following completion of term limits

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Board of Directors has elected two accomplished and respected professionals as its newest members.

Tonya P. Wilkerson, a former CIA senior intelligence executive, has more than three decades of leadership experience in the intelligence community. She previously served as Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Associate Deputy Director for Science and Technology at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Director of the Mission Operations Directorate at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). A Presidential nominee for Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, she is recognized for her expertise in geospatial intelligence, satellite operations, acquisition strategy, and financial management, including leading NGA's multi-year efforts to strengthen resource management and improve audit readiness. She currently serves as Founder/President of KTW Strategic Solutions LLC and holds board positions with several nonprofit organizations, including the International Spy Museum and Open Geospatial Consortium, and as a member of the Gateway Global Advisory Board.

Errol A. Campbell, Jr., a retired U.S. Navy Captain and senior defense leader, brings more than 30 years of experience in operational aviation, advanced weapons systems, and strategic acquisition. Within Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), he led major portfolios as Program Manager for Air-to-Air Missiles (PMA-259) and Mission Integration and Special Programs (PMA-298), advancing autonomy, electronic warfare, and integrated warfighting capabilities for U.S. and allied forces. He also served as Chief of Staff to the Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs, helping align strategy and resources across a $45 billion Naval Aviation portfolio, and directed a $2.5 billion Foreign Military Sales portfolio recognized with the Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Award for International Partnerships. Following his Navy career, Campbell held senior roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and ManTech, and is currently Director, Business Development, Advanced Effects at Anduril Industries.

“We're honored to have Tonya Wilkerson and Errol Campbell on our Board,” said Christopher J. Hamilton, CTC President & CEO.“They've built impressive careers solving some of the toughest national security challenges, and they understand how to move advanced technologies from concept to real-world impact. Their experience and perspective will help CTC stay ahead of what our clients need and continue delivering solutions that make a difference for our nation.”

The Board also recognizes retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac for nearly 10 years of distinguished service as a CTC Board member. Drawing on his extensive experience in military acquisition, logistics, and technology, Yakovac provided valuable strategic guidance and served on the Compensation, Governance, and Operations Committees. A strong advocate for CTC and its customers, he will conclude his Board service after reaching his term limit.

Other members of the CTC Board of Directors include: The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Board Chair; Gary C. Slack, Board Vice Chair; Christopher J. Hamilton; Dawn R. Eilenberger; Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral CJ Jaynes; Retired U.S. Army Major General Camille M. Nichols; Sean P. Roche; and Linda R. Thomson.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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Tonya P. Wilkerson Errol A. Campbell, Jr.

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...