Alignment Health Expands Medicare Advantage Coverage To San Antonio For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion into Bexar and Comal counties gives more than 392,000 Medicare beneficiaries access to Alignment's coordinated care model and personalized Medicare Advantage coverage.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced it will expand into Bexar and Comal counties beginning Jan. 1, 2027, bringing its coordinated care model, in-network access and trusted providers, including Baptist Health System, to the San Antonio region. Alignment Health Plan's Texas expansion will serve a total of four counties that are home to nearly 550,000 Medicare beneficiaries, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data1.

San Antonio is the second Texas market for Alignment after El Paso, creating a 2027 portfolio of 10 Medicare Advantage plans supported by more than 2,000 physicians and specialists in the San Antonio and El Paso regions. Plans include a variety of options designed to meet the diverse needs of Medicare beneficiaries, with offerings that emphasize affordability, personalized care, support for chronic health conditions and coordinated coverage for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

“Choosing Medicare coverage shouldn't be overwhelming, and getting care shouldn't be complicated,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“We're excited to bring Alignment to the San Antonio region and connect more seniors with trusted local providers, personalized support and plans designed around their individual health needs. Our mission is to help seniors live healthier, more independent lives by making it easier to get the care and support they deserve.”

Trusted Local Care

Alignment members have access to nearby primary care providers, specialists and hospitals through health systems and community medical groups.



San Antonio region. Beginning Jan. 1, members in Bexar and Comal counties will have new in-network access to Baptist Health System, Genesis Medical Group and Hillside Primary Care, and Bexar County members will have access to Gonzaba Medical Group and Harlandale Clinic. El Paso region. Members in El Paso and Hudspeth counties continue to have access to The Hospitals of Providence, Providence Medical Partners and HCA Healthcare, along with community practices such as Centro San Vicente.

Proven Quality and Member Experience

For 2027, Alignment's Texas HMO contract earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Medicare evaluates plans annually using a 5-star rating system to help consumers compare quality and performance, with higher ratings reflecting strong performance across measures such as member experience, customer service and care coordination.

Plans and Support Built Around Members

Alignment's 2027 Texas portfolio offers plan choices designed around members' health and financial needs. New for 2027 in Bexar and Comal counties, Alignment Health ONE 011 (HMO-POS), also offered as Alignment Health ÚNICO 011 (HMO-POS), provides comprehensive coverage, while Alignment Health Smart 012 (HMO-POS) offers members a monthly rebate toward their Medicare Part B premium. Qualifying members across Alignment's service area can also choose from specialized plans designed for people living with diabetes or certain heart conditions (C-SNP) or for members who have both Medicare and Medicaid (D-SNP) 2. In El Paso and Hudspeth counties, Alignment Health ONE + Walgreens 001 (HMO-POS) continues to offer exclusive over-the-counter access through Walgreens.

All members have access to Alignment's 24/7 concierge team, which provides personalized support to help them understand benefits, find the right doctor, coordinate care and get answers when they need them. Depending on the plan, members may also enjoy benefits such as $0 copays on more than 10,000 prescribed medications, over-the-counter and grocery allowances, fitness programs and in-home support.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2026, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans in Texas, visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-22473.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Jerry Slowey

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1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI)-qualifying chronic conditions include congestive heart failure (CHF), dementia, diabetes, and stroke. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish the member qualification. The benefits mentioned are a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify because other eligibility and coverage criteria also apply.

3 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.