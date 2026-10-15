Colon Cleanse Guide From Certified Colon Therapist Clarifies 15 Day Colon Detox Protocol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Brett Wagner, I.M.D., publishes a day-by-day account of the 7-days-on, 1-day-off herbal program, including the cramping and bathroom visits most cleanse guides leave out

Sherman Oaks, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new colon cleanse guide written by Dr. Brett Wagner, I.M.D., a certified colon therapist and CEO of Dr. Bo, gives consumers a day-by-day account of what to expect during a structured herbal colon cleanse. The guide centers on the company's 15 Day Colon Detox program.

Consumer interest in gut health remains high. Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) rate gut health as a high or extremely high priority, according to an International Food Information Council survey released in August 2026. A separate Harris Poll survey of 2,091 U.S. adults, conducted for Oshi Health and published in March 2026, found that 52% consider common digestive symptoms such as bloating and constipation a normal part of life.

The guide clarifies what the name means. The 15 Day Colon Detox is not designed for 15 consecutive nights of use. The label advises against more than seven consecutive days, so the program runs seven days on, at least one day off, and an optional second seven-day round.

According to the guide, days one through three form the active cleansing phase, when multiple bathroom visits and mild to moderate cramping are common. Days four through seven form the clearing phase, when users commonly report more predictable bowel movements, reduced bloating, and improved energy, the company reports. The guide recommends starting with one capsule at bedtime and drinking at least 10 cups of water per day.

The formula combines eight active ingredients, including senna leaf, cascara sagrada bark, psyllium husk, aloe vera, and the probiotic Lactobacillus acidophilus. For readers researching a detox cleanse for weight loss, the guide states that the 2 to 4 pounds users frequently report in the first week primarily reflects the elimination of waste, not fat loss.

“Most of the gut health conversation is about what to add, whether that is probiotics, fiber, or fermented foods,” said Dr. Brett Wagner, I.M.D., certified colon therapist and CEO of Dr. Bo.“My father started helping people cleanse more than 40 years ago, and in my own years as a colon therapist I have watched people skip the colon entirely. A cleanse is where I tell people to start, and they deserve an honest account of what the first few days actually feel like.”

The guide advises against use by people who are pregnant or nursing, under 18, or taking prescription medication without consulting a physician.

The full Colon Cleanse guide -

The 15 Day Colon Detox is available at drbo.com

About DrBo

Dr. Bo is a wellness brand with a decades-long history of supporting the body's natural processes through high-quality nutritional supplements and practical health education. Known for its cleansing and gut health products, the company has helped generations of health-conscious consumers take a proactive approach to supporting energy, vitality, regularity, and overall well-being. Built on a foundation of quality, transparency, and wellness education, Dr. Bo continues to expand its impact on the health world while helping customers make informed decisions about their wellness journey.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Brett Wagner, I.M.D., Certified Colon Therapist & CEO, Dr. Bo

Brett [at] drbo.com



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