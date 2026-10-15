Kodiak To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

In conjunction with the release, Don Burnette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Surajit Datta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast, accompanying presentation materials, and an archived replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information, visit kodiak.ai/investors. The Kodiak press kit, including videos and images, is available here.

Contacts

Kodiak Media Relations

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager

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Kodiak Investor Relations

Steve Philistin

Senior Investor Relations Manager

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